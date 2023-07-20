Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac: A unique gastronomic experience in Monte Carlo

The Hôtel Métropole opened the new venue in place of Joël Robuchon’s establishment, in the spring.

As the sun sets on Monte Carlo, Christophe Cussac’s brigade is ready. Inside the prestigious Hôtel Métrople, the new gastronomic restaurant ‘Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac’ offers its customers a unique experience in elegant, minimalist surroundings, designed by the interior architect and decorator Jacques Garcia.

Christophe Cussac and his brigade work in an open kitchen – © Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

The establishment has an open kitchen, all the waiting staff are as pleasant and helpful as they are professional, and the camaraderie between the different members of the team adds a fresh, light touch. The atmosphere is friendly and relaxed, without detracting from the impeccable and original service.

Delicious delicacies

For example, the all-wood bread trolley, with no fewer than 19 different types of bread, all prepared locally by the restaurant’s baker. Some of them are somewhat unusual, for example bread made with squid ink. But whatever your choice, we recommend you go easy on the bread, because each of the A la Carte dishes is tastier than the next.

The bread trolley – © Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

Caviar and organic egg in a courgette flower, lobster lasagne with tarragon, spinach and spianata, scallop and artichoke with a coriander broth, seafood with «arroz de Calasparra » saffron and soubressade, suckling lamb chops, thyme and sour chick peas, entrecôte with bone marrow, melba toast and red wine sauce … The dishes are bold and refined, with a skilful blend of flavours.

Lobster Lasagne with tarragon, spinach and spianata / Seafood with «arroz de Calasparra » saffron and soubressade – © Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

And at Les Ambassadeurs, there are small ‘bites’ for the indecisive! There is a substantial list of smaller dishes, so you can have a taste of whatever you would like. Note that the tasting menu contains eight dishes to share for the whole table.

Michelin Guide 2023: how did Monaco’s and the Côte d’Azur’s restaurants fare?

The (15) dessert trolley

Then it’s time for cheese and, above all, dessert! Another wooden trolley tempts you with 15 indulgent desserts, such as cinnamon pie, chocolate mousse, lemon meringue pie, or strawberry and raspberry tarts for red fruit fans. Choosing is the hardest part. You can also enjoy tasty sweet treats such as macarons in the colours of the Monegasque flag.

The dessert trolley – © Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

You can of course count on the expertise of the sommelier and the very extensive wine list to find an ideal pairing for your meal. By all means trust him to select a wine that will both surprise you and complement your menu choices.

As you will have gathered, Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac promises an absolutely unique experience. The chef, a former disciple of the twice-starred Joël Robuchon, and who we spoke to in his kitchen, has risen brilliantly to the challenge.

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac is definitely an excellent address, paying tribute to the previous Les Ambassadeurs, a restaurant that the hotel opened in the 1920s, where the biggest names in the aristocracy and diplomats from around the world would love to meet up … and feast!

Practical info: