Presenting the four Festival des Étoilés chef duos

The concept is simple: pairs of renowned Michelin-starred chefs provide original menus at the four Michelin-starred restaurants in the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group

Who will Alain Ducasse, Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory and Yannick Alléno be teaming up with? Read on to find out!

It’s the Principality’s flagship culinary event. The Festival des Étoilés is back this year for a 4th edition, and lovers of fine dining will be able to savour a moment of pure pleasure from 20 April. Alain Ducasse kicks off proceedings, inviting Simon Rogan, chef at the three-starred restaurant L’Enclume in the UK’s Lake District, to the Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse restaurant at the Hôtel de Paris for the first time. Simon Rogan and Alain Ducasse, both Michelin triple-star chefs, share the same vision: committed, responsible cooking that captures the very essence of the local terroir.

The next date not to miss: 11 May at the Blue Bay. Marcel Ravin is inviting David Toutain, the chef and owner of the eponymous, two-star restaurant in Paris. The two men share a deep love of nature and a passion for authenticity but also a strong interest in sustainable restaurant food, through the quality of the ingredients, and their provenance.

In June, Dominique Lory will share his kitchens with Yoann Conte, chef and owner of the two-starred gourmet restaurant La Table de Yoann Conte. A culinary rendezvous on the eighth floor of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, which offers a breathtaking view of the Place du Casino. The extraordinary pair of perfectionists will get together for not just one but two dates: June 21 and 22.

Finally, gourmets can head to the Pavyllon Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, for the last of the 4-hands dinners. Yannick Alléno is inviting the double-starred Chef at the Saison restaurant in San Francisco, Richard Lee. As for Dominique Lory and Yoann Conte, two dates have been earmarked: Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.