Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène proudly celebrate 100 years of AS Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene holding the red and white home shirt and the fir-green away shirt © AS Monaco

The Princely Family’s social media accounts were decked out in red and white on Sunday 25 August for a very special occasion: the 100th anniversary of AS Monaco, the Principality’s prestigious football club.

In this photo, shared on the Palace’s official account, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène look radiant, proudly holding two of the Monegasque football team’s shirts. The Princess, stylish as ever, drew particular attention when this photo was taken during the Tour de France, with her asymmetrical zebra-patterned top elegantly showing off her shoulders.

In the caption to the photo, the Prince wrote: « Joyeux anniversaire à l’AS Monaco Football à l’occasion de ses 100 ans et félicitations à toute l’équipe pour leur belle victoire face à Lyon (2-0) hier soir » , which translates as ‘Happy birthday to AS Monaco Football on the occasion of its 100th anniversary and congratulations to the whole team on their fine victory over Lyon (2-0) last night.’ The message underlines not only the Princely Family’s attachment to the club, but also their satisfaction at the team’s performance in the weekend’s away game at Olympique Lyonnais.

The Prince and Princess have once again demonstrated their unwavering support for sport and Monaco’s sporting heritage, reinforcing the unique bond between the Grimaldi family and AS Monaco, which continues to shine on the international stage one hundred years after its foundation.

100 years to the day

On 23 August, AS Monaco officially blew out its hundredth candle, marking a century of history that began in 1924. Born out of the merger of several Monegasque sports organisations, including Herculis, the region’s leading football club at the time, AS Monaco has established itself as one of the most prestigious clubs in France.

With an impressive list of achievements, including eight French league titles, five French Cups, four Champions Trophies and one League Cup, the Monegasque club has played a leading role in the history of French football.

To celebrate the historic anniversary, AS Monaco has planned a host of surprises for their supporters throughout the season, which is already shaping up to be an exciting one with the long-awaited return to the Champions League.

