In brief

Michael Jordan star witness to Monaco’s victory over Barça

By Théo Briand
Published on 20 September 2024
1 minute read
michael-jordan-fedoricsev-sweek
Michael Jordan and Aleksej Fedoricsev at the match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelone © AS Monaco Basket
Several celebrities descended on the Louis-II stadium for the legendary match.

Last night, Monaco proved that it knows how to organise extraordinary events. In a triumphant return to the Champions League after six years, AS Monaco sprang a surprise by beating Barcelona, a historic result. But it wasn’t just the performance on the pitch that will be remembered.

michael-jordan-fedoricsev
Michael Jordan and Aleksej Fedoricsev © AS Monaco Basket

The presence of Michael Jordan created quite the buzz in the stands. The basketball legend, comfortably seated in the VIP boxes, was spotted chatting with Aleksej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket and owner of Skweek. His enthusiasm for the match was noticeable, and Michael Jordan seemed to fully enjoy the unforgettable encounter and AS Monaco’s victory.