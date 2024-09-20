Michael Jordan star witness to Monaco’s victory over Barça

Michael Jordan and Aleksej Fedoricsev at the match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelone © AS Monaco Basket

Several celebrities descended on the Louis-II stadium for the legendary match.

Last night, Monaco proved that it knows how to organise extraordinary events. In a triumphant return to the Champions League after six years, AS Monaco sprang a surprise by beating Barcelona, a historic result. But it wasn’t just the performance on the pitch that will be remembered.

The presence of Michael Jordan created quite the buzz in the stands. The basketball legend, comfortably seated in the VIP boxes, was spotted chatting with Aleksej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket and owner of Skweek. His enthusiasm for the match was noticeable, and Michael Jordan seemed to fully enjoy the unforgettable encounter and AS Monaco’s victory.