Princess Caroline opens “Des ateliers aux ateliers” photo exhibition

Caroline of Monaco in front of part of the "Des ateliers aux ateliers" (From Studios to Studios) exhibition © Communication department / Stéphane Danna / Manuel Vitali

The exhibition is on show until 24 November 2024.

Princess Caroline attended the opening of Michel Sima’s photo exhibition “Des ateliers aux ateliers” (From Studios to Studios), presented by Monaco’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

The exhibition is an opportunity to appreciate the works of Michel Sima, who began taking portraits of artists in the mid-1940s. A host of images pay tribute to great names in art, including Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Joan Miró and Henri Matisse.

Curated by Donatien Grau, the Musée du Louvre’s Head of Contemporary Programmes, this exhibition establishes a link between modern art and contemporary works.

Photos © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna / Manuel Vitali

“Des ateliers aux ateliers” can be visited in the Quai Antoine 1er Exhibition Hall, not far from the “Ateliers du Quai”, an international artists’ residence run by the Department of Cultural Affairs. It includes a programme of workshops for younger children, with courses during the school holidays focusing on drawing and the plastic arts.