In brief

Nice airport offers new destinations full of sunshine and history

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 22 August 2024
easyjet-nice-airport
Nice airport has 6 new destinations © Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur
EasyJet is to open up new routes from Nice airport for the winter of 2024-2025.

Whether you prefer a lively seaside resort, volcanic landscapes, a romantic capital, colourful baroque buildings, snow-capped horizons or unique heritage, there’s plenty of choice with the six new EasyJet destinations departing from Nice airport. These include Agadir, Lanzarote, Madrid, Prague, Rovaniemi and Strasbourg.

You will be able to fly to the Spanish capital from Nice starting on 27 October, with four flights a week. Services to Strasbourg begin the next day, 28 October, with 5 flights a week, while services to the Canaries will start up on 2 November. Flights to the Moroccan desert are scheduled to start on 3 September, and to Prague on 10 October. As for Finland, however, you will have to wait until 30 November 2024. 

Flights to these destinations are already available for booking, with prices starting at under €30… Could be a good time to plan your next holiday?!

