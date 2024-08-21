Monaco's Best
Events

Something ‘Else’ to try in the Principality

By Théo Briand
Published on 21 August 2024
1 minute read
Else-Novotel-MonteCarlo_AzzurraBar
The Else evenings promise to stir all your senses © Novotel MonteCarlo Azzurra Bar
Forget the glamour and glitter, time to party.

On 24 August, Else, a new well-thought-out concept in lounges and electro events, will be setting up shop at the Azzurra Bar & More in the Novotel.

Advertising

The DJ behind the event, Pinoc, set the 2024 Grand Prix alight, outdoors, as well as Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, you can try out one of his party evenings.

The DJ, Else’s creator and artistic director, wants to “reinvent the art of nightlife”  in the Principality. DJ Pinoc won’t be on his own in setting the mood – he’ll be joined by two other DJs: Andrea Sfriso and Stony Lander.

else-azzurra
© Else

The bar has reserved a signature cocktail and a totally immersive atmosphere for the event, mixing flavours with scent diffusers to stir all the senses. As an original touch Musu, the eyewear designer, will be on hand during the evening.

Places are limited and you’ll need to book if you want a chance to experience the lounge evening. You should have a great time in a great atmosphere.

Practical details:

  • When: 24 August, 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Where: Azzurra Bar & More, Novotel Monte-Carlo
  • Bookings: +377 99 99 83 20