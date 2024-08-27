Noam Yaron forced to abandon Calvi-Monaco swim after 100 km

He swam almost 100 kilometres over two days.

Noam Yaron set off from Calvi on Friday 23 August with the aim of swimming to the Monaco shore in three days. His aim was to beat the world record for the longest crossing in a wetsuit without leaving the water. He had to abandon the sporting feat in support of nature, after covering almost 100 kilometres in two days and two nights in the water.

Advertising

During his journey, Noam Yaron had to contend with jellyfish, cold nights and technical issues, but unfavourable conditions, contrary to the forecasts, put paid to his attempt. Despite his cast-iron determination, he couldn’t cope with the cross currents, which would have considerably extended the total time scheduled for the crossing, making it impossible to complete.

“There was no other option,” he said afterwards. “Unexpected currents and headwinds came into play… making it increasingly difficult for me and the support vessels to make headway. Despite my determination, and being physically and mentally prepared to continue, I had to accept reality and my team’s recommendations: with those currents, I would potentially have had to swim for several more days and nights, which would have made the challenge physiologically impossible given the sustained lack of sleep.”

Compass set for 2025

Despite his obvious disappointment, Noam Yaron does not intend to call it quits after this setback. He undertook to promote the Mediterranean’s biodiversity and stress the importance of protecting it, and he aims to complete the crossing from Calvi to Monaco in 2025.

“The sea won this time around, but we’ll be back next year,” said the young Swiss.

Noam Yaron, “the adventurer of the seas”, receives support from Prince Albert II for ocean challenge

Especially since his unique challenge has brought environmental issues to the attention of nearly 7.6 million people. Which is a success in itself!