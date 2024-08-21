Noam Yaron, “the adventurer of the seas”, receives support from Prince Albert II for ocean challenge

The swimmer launched an appeal for donations for his sporting challenge. The money raised will be used to fund projects to protect the Mediterranean Sea.

Prince Albert II met up with Noam Yaron at Calvi harbour, in Corsica. The 27-year-old swimmer is about to take on an extraordinary challenge: to cross the Pelagos Sanctuary from Calvi to Monaco, a journey of almost 180 km, in a wetsuit, without getting out of the water. The sanctuary is the largest protected marine area in the Mediterranean and includes the Principality. It is of concern to the Prince, who is committed to protecting the oceans and marine environments.

On site and ready to leave when weather conditions permit, the swimmer had the happy surprise of an impromptu meeting with the Sovereign. Prince Albert II expressed his support for Noam Yaron, whose courage and commitment to protecting marine ecosystems have already captured the imaginations of over 7,400,000 people on social media, especially on Instagram.

Noam Yaron: 180km world record swim between Monaco and Calvi in view

The swimmer’s determination is plain to see. Boosted by all the encouragement, and if everything goes to plan, Noam Yaron should begin his crossing on Friday morning and arrive 3 days and 3 nights later on the beach at the Méridien Beach Plaza hotel in Monaco.