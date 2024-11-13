Prince Albert II of Monaco rewards planetary heroes in Monaco

Since 2008, the Prix de la Fondation (Foundation Awards) have honoured individuals and organisations who have made an outstanding commitment to preserving the planet © Philippe Fitte / FPA2

At the 17th Awards Ceremony for Planetary Health, the Monegasque Sovereign honoured a number of agents of change for their commitment to preserving the Earth.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation celebrated the 17th edition of the Awards for Planetary Health on November 7 at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo. With Prince Albert II in attendance, the prestigious event showcased exceptional initiatives to protect the planet, recognising individuals and organisations who are pioneers in their fields.

In his opening address, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco emphasised the importance of standing together, united in a shared determination to meet the world’s environmental challenges. “That is the spirit of this Foundation. Since its creation in 2006, it has always been built upon the imperative of collective action. In times when the world is so divided, when it is so difficult to agree on basic values, this spirit is more than ever necessary,” continued the Sovereign, urging everyone to continue their efforts in the face of evolving threats by constantly adapting solutions. “We therefore need to keep innovating and identifying both the dangers and opportunities,” he stressed.

The Sovereign concluded by reminding those present: “It is the responsibility of all of us: to leave our children a planet in better health, one that is not condemned to destruction or injustice; to be aware of the dangers, as well as our responsibility; to be both clear-eyed and determined.”

The winners

Three winners were rewarded for their outstanding actions. The first prize was awarded to the Instituto Juma, founded by Brazilian indigenous activist Juma Xipaia. The institute works to protect the Amazon, to defend the cultural and territorial integrity of indigenous peoples, for sustainable development, the autonomy of indigenous peoples and gender equality. It also fights corruption and the exploitation of indigenous leaders by outside interests.

Lidia Morawska, a scientist who specialises in air quality, was honoured for her vital research into air pollution and disease transmission. Her work has influenced public health policy worldwide, saving millions of lives.

The prize was also awarded to NatureMetrics, a company that is pioneering the use of environmental DNA to measure the impact of human activities on biodiversity. Through its innovative technology, NatureMetrics helps governments, NGOs and companies to better understand and protect nature. NatureMetrics was represented by Pippa Howard, Head of its Nature Strategy department.

Youth in the spotlight

The Foundation put particular emphasis on young people, who play an essential role in the fight for a sustainable future. Prince Albert II presented diplomas to IPCC students, supporting the next generation of climate researchers. In addition, the first class of young leaders in the Re.Generation initiative were honoured for their commitment and inspiring contributions at international conferences.

Indigenous activist Juma Xipaia Scientist Lidia Morawska Pippa Howard, representing NatureMetrics At the end of the ceremony, a round table brought together the winners for an inspiring conversation about how they communicate their messages, from scientific data to calls for action.

