15th Monaco Private Label Summit – a great success 

More than 150 members came together with the aim of promoting Monaco internationally.

The 15th Monaco Private Label (MPL) Summit was held on 15, 16 and 17 September, and attended by Prince Albert II, Minister of State Didier Guillaume, Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and the Digital Transition, and Chloé Leclercq-Boscagli, Director of MPL. A key event for attracting new residents as well as investors and entrepreneurs.

“Monaco Private Label is the spearhead of the Monegasque strategy to attract residents and investors to Monaco, enabling them to create economic value in the Principality. The event demonstrates the country’s level of excellence and commitment, thanks to the presence of the HSH Prince Albert II and HE Didier Guillaume,” said Frédéric Genta.

Chloé Boscagli Leclercq reveals her ambitions for Monaco Private Label (MPL)

AI, longevity, sport, culture, sustainable innovations…

In all, 150 of the 2,000 members from 70 different countries travelled to the Principality. They had the opportunity to meet key figures and discuss a number of important issues. The first discussion addressed development of the blue economy and its investment opportunities. Five experts (Fleur Pellerin, Antoine Blondeau, Alexandre Cadain, Ahmed Talhaoui and Frédéric Genta) spoke about artificial intelligence. A panel of scientists and researchers then presented the latest advances in longevity medicine.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts on the links between sport and entrepreneurship with MPL partners at a breakfast event. The subject of art and emerging technologies was also raised by Jeff Koons, the famous American visual artist.