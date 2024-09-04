Stelios Awards recognise young Greek entrepreneurs

The 15th Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Greece ceremony was held recently at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Athens.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and his Stelios Philanthropic Foundation were “delighted” to host the 15th Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Greece ceremony at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall, in the emblematic building the Foundation owns in the historical Athens neighbourhood of Plaka.

1st prize, €100,000 © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation via LinkedIn

The €100,000 first prize was awarded to Smaragda Alexandri, for the influential network of educational communities, POLY COOL (https://poli.cool/) .

2nd prize, €60,000 © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation via LinkedIn

Second prize, in the amount of €60,000, went to Nikolas Hatzidakis and his Courier shipment management application AfterSalesPro (aftersalespro.gr).

3rd prize, €40,000 © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation via LinkedIn

The €40,000 third prize was won by Dimitris Angelopoulos for Fearless, an e-shop for goalkeepers’ equipment (https://lnkd.in/eafAVgmB). This prize was presented by Nikos Koumetis, a member of the Board at The Hellenic Initiative who funded donated the prize money to the Foundation.

The Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Greece has been helping Greece’s new businesses since 2008, and to the tune of €1,330,000, a significant amount in support of Greek entrepreneurship.

