Michelin Guide 2023: how did Monaco’s and the Côte d’Azur’s restaurants fare?

No major changes this year, which is rather good news.

The Riviera and Monegasque establishments’ stability is remarkable. One was awarded a new star, and none were lost. The most coveted awards in the world of gastronomy were presented on Monday March 6 at a ceremony in Strasbourg with 1,500 guests.

Nine stars in the Principality

Monaco is known for its fine dining, and this reputation was upheld again this year. Keeping their stars are: the triple-starred Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris, the Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay, which got its second star last year, the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, Yannick Alléno’s restaurant at the Hôtel Hermitage which still has its star, as do Le Grill at the Hôtel de Paris, La Table d’Antonio Salvatore and Yoshi, both at the Hôtel Métropole.

Claire Sonnet from the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse in Monaco also received the service award.

Riviera stars

A stone’s throw from Monaco, Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco in Menton has kept its three stars in the famous guide, while La Chèvre d’Or in Eze, Hostellerie Jérôme in La Turbie and Flaveur in Nice have had their two stars confirmed for another year.

Le Ceto in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the Restaurant des Bois in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Jan in Nice, Les Agitateurs in Nice, Pure & V in Nice, L’Aromate in Nice, Le Chantecler in Nice, Le Saint-Martin in Vence, Alain Llorca in La Colle-sur-Loup, La Flibuste-Martin’s in Villeneuve-Loubet, Les Terraillers in Biot, La Passagère in Juan-les-Pins, Louroc in Antibes and Or bleu in Théoule-sur-Mer, all held on to their single star.

Mirazur pastry chef Marius Dufay was awarded the “passion dessert” prize.

Château Eza awarded its first star

The only restaurant on the French Riviera to receive its first Michelin star is Château Eza in Eze. In the heart of the medieval village, this 50-seat gastronomic restaurant serves refined French and Mediterranean cuisine prepared with care by Chef Justin Schmitt. In addition to delighting the taste buds, the establishment provides a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean.

© Château Eza via Facebook

Between them, France and Monaco have 630 Michelin-starred restaurants.