











With a panoramic view from Italy to Monte-Carlo, the two establishments of the Maybourne Riviera in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin revisit specialities from the Provençal region, Corsica and Liguria.

Facing the sea, nestled on its rock, the Maybourne Riviera Hotel (formerly known as Vista Palace) has just opened two new restaurants whose menus are signed by the three-starred chef Mauro Colagreco.

Riviera: rediscovering local gastronomy

The Riviera opened on September 22, and provides a menu based on regional specialities, all revisited by Mauro Colagreco. From burrata to ‘salade Niçoise’ by way of foccacia: the kitchen showcases local culinary heritage. For dessert, the chef also presents his signature dish: lemon tart accompanied by cottage cheese ice cream.

The dishes can be savoured in a decor designed by the British Bryan O’Sullivan studio, in colours that reflect the Côte d’Azur. The crockery, meanwhile, also features local craftsmanship, as it comes from the Biot glassworks and the Manufacture de Monaco.

In addition, the illustrations that grace the menus, showing the coastline between Genoa and Saint-Tropez, are the work of Luna Joulia. An artist who has already worked with Mauro Colagreco in the past.

© Maybourne Riviera

© Maybourne Riviera

Ceto: a journey between land and sea

The second establishment, which opened its doors on October 9, is the Ceto restaurant, located on the top floor of the hotel. Mauro Colagreco has centred his menu around marine produce. Red tuna, scallops, Camargue oysters, blue lobster or even Nori seaweed marine millefeuille or dessert: cuisine that showcases products from the coast.

In addition to the taste aspect, this menu aims to raise awareness of the produce caught in the coastal waters, the importance of following the seasons and the different fishing depths.

Mauro Colagreco has also chosen to install a maturing chamber, a central feature of the restaurant. The chamber is devoted to storing fish for an extended maturing period. This should help avoid waste and ensure the whole fish is used.

Here again, local craftsmanship is in the spotlight, notably with sea urchin bowls designed by Marie-Hélène Roudier, from Faïences Mentionnaises.

© Maybourne Riviera

Information and bookings:

Riviera Restaurant:

+33 4 93 37 22 45

rivierarestaurant@maybourneriviera.com

Ceto restaurant

+33 4 93 37 22 44

ceto@maybourneriviera.com

