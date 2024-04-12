Monte-Carlo Fashion Week returns from 22 to 26 April

The MCFW Fashion Awards ceremony will honour designers and fashion figures who have stood out for their ethical and innovative vision - All rights reserved

With a full programme of fashion shows, presentations, conferences and events.

It is THE fashion event in the Principality. Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is back in April, with a host of new ideas and an ever-stronger focus on international representation. The twelfth edition will feature the resort, cruise and capsule collections.

A protégée of Giorgio Armani, Stella Jean will open the shows with her sunny, energetic collection, before giving way to Monegasque and international brands. The Italian-Haitian designer, who is concerned about sustainability issues, is back as patron of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.

Ethical fashion

The week will include fashion shows, but that’s not all. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the key themes of circularity, sustainability, inclusion and diversity. “We are proud to support Monegasque brands while providing international designers and fashion figures with the Principality of Monaco as a prestigious platform to showcase their collections and discuss the importance of sustainable and circular fashion,” said Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of Monaco’s Fashion Council and Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.

Previous Monte-Carlo Fashion Weeks have featured names such as Naomi Campbell, Alberta Ferretti, Philipp Plein, Etro, Fausto Puglisi x Roberto Cavalli, Rahul Mishra, Stella Jean, Gilberto Calzolari, Genny, Chiara Boni, Matteo Ward, Sara Sozzani Maino, Desserto, Tommy Hilfiger, German Larkin and Nima Benati.