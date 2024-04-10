Two sensational poker tournaments come to Monaco

From 24 April to 4 May, poker will be the name of the game at the Casino de Monte-Carlo and Sporting Monte-Carlo.

For all you poker fans out there, the first cards will be dealt on 24 April! The European Poker Tour (EPT) and the France Poker Series (FPS) are coming to Monte-Carlo for two fabulous poker tournaments. These tournaments have proved popular with players and organisers alike, since they are back for another edition this year.

The EPT needs no introduction. It has already been to Barcelona and Paris this year and is back in Monaco, much to the delight of poker fans. The best poker players will be putting on a spectacular show in the sumptuous settings of the Casino Monte-Carlo and the Sporting, which will be lending the Salle des Étoiles for the tournament. Its open roof will provide a unique setting for the players.

The programme comprises 4 events: the Super High Roller, the Main Event, the High Roller and the Mystery Bounty. At the same time, the Casino will host the FPS, a tournament for French players only, from 24 to 28 April. The EPT starts on 27 April and ends on 4 May, with the different events on the following dates:

Super High Roller – 27 to 29 April

Main Event – 28 April to 4 May

Mystery Bounty – 30 April to 2 May

High Roller – 2 to 4 May

The schedule is exactly the same as last year because as Cédric Billot, Associate Director of Live Events at PokerStars, put it when speaking to PokerNews: “If something works well, why change it? If we can improve it or give our players something different, we will.”