Our selection of the best casinos on the Riviera

All day long, the casino is witness to a stream of luxury cars © SBM

The Côte d’Azur, famous for its sunny landscapes, luxury and glamorous atmosphere, is also a paradise for gambling enthusiasts.

Advertising

With its many casinos, the region offers a variety of experiences found nowhere else. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or just looking for a fun night out, here’s a selection of the seven best casinos on the Côte d’Azur to visit at least once in your life:

1. Casino Barrière Le Croisette Cannes :

The façade of Casino Le Croisette Cannes © Casino Le Croisette Cannes

Located on the famous Croisette boulevard in Cannes, the iconic casino offers a sumptuous setting and a glamorous atmosphere. The largest casino in the region at 3,000m², it is part of into the incredible Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, which hosts the legendary Cannes Film Festival every year.

With more than 190 slot machines, 58 electronic English roulette machines, 14 electronic blackjack machines, 13 traditional games tables (Poker, Texas Hold’em, Blackjack, English Roulette and Omaha) and plenty of entertainment, the Casino Barrière Le Croisette is a must for gambling fans and promises an extraordinary experience. Right from the entrance, an enormous aquarium, wall engravings and gilded statues transport visitors to another world: a gaming paradise.

The casino also has a bar and the Café Croisette restaurant on the mezzanine where artists put on a show between the stage and the tables in a sublime and welcoming setting.

The Café Croisette at the Cannes Casino © Casino Barrière Le Croisette

Location : 1 Espace Lucien Barrière, 06400 Cannes

: 1 Espace Lucien Barrière, 06400 Cannes Opening hours : Open every day of the week from 10 am to 3 am and at weekends until 4 am. Tables open at 8 pm.

: Open every day of the week from 10 am to 3 am and at weekends until 4 am. Tables open at 8 pm. Admission : Free with ID

2. Royal Casino JOA de Cannes-Mandelieu :

The Casino JOA de Cannes-Mandelieu and the Pullman Hotel © Casino JOA Cannes-Mandelieu

The Casino JOA de Cannes-Mandelieu takes the traditional casino concept to a new level. It boasts the catchy slogan “Play, Dare, Have fun!” The seafront establishment offers a wide range of activities in conjunction with the adjoining Pullman hotel. In one location, you can enjoy the private beach or swimming pool by day, the Blue Lemon restaurant in the evening and the casino all night long.

A real party venue, this modern casino offers a unique gaming experience, combining tradition and innovation. With its 150 slot machines, gaming tables (English Roulette, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and Poker) and relaxation areas, the JOA Mandelieu is an ideal place to have fun with friends and even the family. Some relax at the beach, while others are at play.

The Blue Lemon partner restaurant © JOA Cannes-Mandelieu

Location: 605 Avenue du Général de Gaulle, 06210 Mandelieu-la-Napoule

605 Avenue du Général de Gaulle, 06210 Mandelieu-la-Napoule Opening hours: Open every day from 10 am to 4 am.

Open every day from 10 am to 4 am. Admission: Free with ID

3. Casino Le Ruhl Nice :

The glowing entrance to the Ruhl casino © Casino Barrière Le Ruhl

Immerse yourself in the glamorous world of the Casino Barrière Le Ruhl Nice, located on the legendary Promenade des Anglais, facing the Mediterranean.

Once you’re through the door you will be transported by the glitzy decor of the venue, with 282 slot machines, some of which are located on the outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean. When night falls, 19 gaming tables are open, offering all the traditional games such as Blackjack, English Roulette and Poker.

But the Casino Barrière Le Ruhl Nice is much more than just a casino. It’s also a place for gourmet pleasures and entertainment. The Golden Restaurant and the many shows on offer throughout the year in the vaulted ceiling hall are sure to appeal to both regulars and passing visitors.

The gaming room © Casino Barrière Le Ruhl Advertising »

Location: 1 Promenade des Anglais 06000 Nice

1 Promenade des Anglais 06000 Nice Opening hours : Open every day from 9 am to 4 am.

: Open every day from 9 am to 4 am. Admission : Free with ID

4. Casino Partouche Nice-Palais de la Méditerranée :

The incredible façade of the palace housing the casino and hotel © Casino Palais de la Méditerranée

The casino’s facade, listed as a historic monument, is impressive. It is located in the heart of Nice, facing the Mediterranean and the Promenade des Anglais.

Whether you’re a fan of slot machines, electronic or traditional games, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for among the 170 slot machines, 52 electronic gaming stations and 6 traditional gaming tables, including Blackjack, Poker and English Roulette. Regular tournaments are also organised every month.

For a gourmet break, head to the Bar, ideal for soaking up the casino’s atmosphere, or opt for the “Le Prom'” restaurant and its terrace offering a breathtaking view of the “Grande Bleue”: the Mediterranean Sea.

The casino games room © Casino Partouche – Palais de la Méditerranée

Location : 15 Promenade des Anglais 06000 Nice

: 15 Promenade des Anglais 06000 Nice Opening hours : Open from 9 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

: Open from 9 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission : Free with ID

Our selection of the best private beaches around Monaco

5. Casino de Beaulieu sur Mer:

The superb façade of the Casino de Beaulieu is set against the Mediterranean Sea © Casino Beaulieu

Are you a fan of beautiful Belle Epoque buildings? Then the Casino de Beaulieu is the perfect venue. Nestled in an idyllic setting overlooking the sea, the Casino promises players elegant and refined evenings.

Fans of traditional games will love the 9 tables facing the sea, available from 9 pm, where you can play Roulette, Blackjack, Punto Banco and, of course, Poker. The casino also features 75 state-of-the-art slot machines, equipped with the TITO ticket payment system.

The casino also has a bar/restaurant, ‘Le Baccara’, which is open for lunch and dinner and also has a sea view. The icing on the cake is that throughout the summer, the casino hosts festive events at the Sky Beach and various shows throughout the rest of the year.

The casino rooms overlook the Mediterranean © Casino Beaulieu-sur-Mer Advertising »

Location : 4 Avenue Fernand Dunan, 06310 Beaulieu Sur Mer

: 4 Avenue Fernand Dunan, 06310 Beaulieu Sur Mer Opening hours : Open from 10 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

: Open from 10 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission : Free with ID

6. Casino Barrière Menton :

The building features Moorish-style details © Casino Barrière Menton

Freshly renovated and located at the end of the Biovès gardens, where the lemon sculptures are displayed during the Lemon Festival in February, the Casino Barrière Menton offers unbeatable sea views.

The palace, with its Art Deco architecture and Moorish details, boasts 162 slot machines, 7 electronic Blackjack machines, 29 electronic English Roulette machines, 2 Blackjack tables, 3 English Roulette tables and 1 Texas Hold’em table.

The casino is a true multi-purpose venue. Other events include themed evenings, concerts and one-man shows. To top-off the casino’s offering, there is also a nightclub and restaurant enabling visitors to make the most of the venue.

The Casino’s magnificent view of the Mediterranean © Casino Barrière Menton

Location : 2 bis Avenue Félix Faure, 06500 Menton

: 2 bis Avenue Félix Faure, 06500 Menton Opening hours : Open from 11 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

: Open from 11 am to 3 am on weekdays and until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission : Free with ID

7. Casino de Monte-Carlo:

© Casino de Monte Carlo / Facebook

It’s hard to talk about the best casinos on the Côte d’Azur without mentioning the most famous. Needless to say, the Casino de Monte-Carlo is a symbol of luxury and glamour. The legendary casino offers a unique gaming experience in a sumptuous setting.

Revealing the secrets of Monte-Carlo Casino’s paintings

Blackjack, Craps, English Roulette, French Roulette, Punto Banco, Texas Hold’em, slot machines – you can do them all at the Monte-Carlo casino. Under its sublime decor, visitors are in no doubt they are in the true temple of gaming.

The casino offers not only luxury but also two magnificent restaurants: Le Salon Rose, with its breathtaking views over the Mediterranean, and Le Train Bleu. There are several bars in the magnificent premises, a perfect opportunity to admire the casino’s lush decor.

© SBM

A real tourist attraction in the Principality, you can visit it in the morning before changing into your suit or dress for the evening to go gambling. As a little bonus, people banned from gambling in France can visit Monaco casinos.

What do you need to know before visiting Monte-Carlo Casino?

All the casinos featured in this ranking require that you dress appropriately, as luxury dictates. Shorts, T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts are not permitted.

And don’t forget to bring ID with you in order to be allowed inside these exclusive venues.