Best private beaches around Monaco

Addresses, experiences, vibes and prices… We’ve made a detailed selection of the best private beaches on the Côte d’Azur, with comfortable sun loungers and more.

The temperatures are rising, the sky is clearing, summer finally seems to be here on the Côte d’Azur! Grab your best swimsuit and treat yourself to the comfort of a private beach. Imagine stretching out on a deckchair, with the soft murmur of the waves in the background, glass of champagne in hand. Welcome to the French Riviera, where luxury meets the Mediterranean Sea on its sumptuous private beaches.

Between the azure blue of the sea and the craggy cliffs of the Rock, the Monegasque coastline boasts exclusive spots where refinement and serenity are the watchwords. Follow us on this glamorous getaway, discovering the finest private beaches around the Principality, where every grain of sand is an invitation to relax and leave it all behind.

1. Maybourne La Plage, Monegasque luxury

© Maybourne Riviera

Nestled in the sunny setting of the French Riviera, the Maybourne La Plage is a sparkling jewel on the Côte d’Azur. This new luxury location, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, between Monaco and Menton, has rapidly become the epicentre of refinement and sophistication, attracting an international clientele in search of exclusivity and tranquility.

The bar-restaurant and the private beach offer stunning sea views. Make the most of the sun loungers with a refreshing cocktail in hand, before bathing in the crystal clear waters of the Côte d’Azur. As the waves lap the shore, you can also enjoy a new take on classic Mediterranean cuisine.

A few steps away, you will also find one of the French Riviera’s most iconic restaurants: Loulou Pirate. Accessible by car or private boat on the nearby Maybourne beach.

© Maybourne Riviera

Where: 42 avenue Winston Churchill 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Times: Monday to Sunday/ Beach: 10 am – 6 pm / Restaurant: noon – 4.30 pm

Experiences: Private beach, bar, restaurant

Price: One-day mattress 150 euros with a credit of 70 euros to spend at the bar

to spend at the bar Bookings: +33 4 93 37 22 48

2. Cala Pulpo, bohemian chic

© Cala Pulpo

Check out Cala Pulpo by Big T in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, where the art of barbecue meets the bohemian elegance of the Côte d’Azur. This new beach-front establishment offers a chic ambience, inspired by both Mykonos and the French Riviera. The private beach is also a restaurant, serving exquisite aged meats, poultry, fish and seafood, grilled to perfection over embers.

To make your day a truly relaxing one, the Cala Pulpo private beach offers a host of services including a DJ 7 days a week, an innovative restaurant specialising in charcoal cuisine, valet parking and a shuttle boat.

© Cala Pulpo

Where: Plage du Golfe Bleu 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Times: Monday to Sunday 10 am to 7 pm

Experiences: Private beach and restaurant

Price: One-day mattress 40 euros / Front row one-day mattress 50 euros . This includes deckchair – cushion – umbrella – table – welcome smoothie. There is a 10 euro supplement for a towel.

/ Front row one-day mattress . This includes deckchair – cushion – umbrella – table – welcome smoothie. There is a 10 euro supplement for a towel. Bookings: ‭+33 4 97 14 81 72‬

3. Bocca Mar, a must-do in Nice

© Bocca Mar

The Bocca Mar, one of Nice’s most famous beaches, invites you to discover its prestigious setting in the Baie des Anges. Located on the Promenade des Anglais, it has a terrace with the only sundeck in town, and a seafront restaurant. The venue serves refined cuisine featuring Provencal specialities and seafood.

With stunning views of the Baie des Anges, Bocca Mar has an appealing chic and relaxing design, with natural materials such as wicker and bamboo. The comfortable deckchairs, laid out on Nice’s emblematic pebbles, allow visitors to enjoy the Mediterranean sun in complete comfort.

It is more than just a private beach: it is a sensory experience where each element is designed to offer a moment of luxury and serenity. For those looking for a haven of peace on the shores of the Mediterranean, Bocca Mar is a must-visit destination, synonymous with refinement and total relaxation.

© Bocca Mar

Where: 15 Promenade des anglais 06000 Nice

Times: Monday to Sunday 10 am to 6.30 pm

Experiences: Private beach, restaurant and lounge

Price: One-day mattress 2nd, 3rd and 4th row 30 euros with umbrella included/ One-day mattress 1st row 40 euros with umbrella and complimentary welcome cocktail

with umbrella included/ One-day mattress with umbrella and complimentary welcome cocktail Bookings: ‭+33 4 83 66 08 58

Nearest car park: Palais de la Méditerranée – 3 Rue du Congrès 06000 Nice

4. The Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi, Italian chic

© La Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi

Come and discover an exclusive spot between the rocks, with the sound of the sea to soothe you. At La Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi, you can enjoy maxi sun loungers, made-to-measure music and private access to the sea.

Located near the Balzi Rossi (red rocks) caves, one of the most remarkable archaeological sites in Europe with remains of the first Europeans, including a Cro-Magnon man, La Spiaggetta is a unique setting. The waters here are renowned for being particularly clear and blue, perfect for swimming and snorkelling.

As well as bathing, the beach offers activities such as snorkelling to discover the local marine life. The Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi offers an exclusive and serene seaside experience, enhanced by an exceptional natural and historical setting.

© La Spiaggetta dei Balzi Rossi

Where: Piazzale De Gasperi – 7 Frazione Grimaldi Inferiore 18039 Ventimiglia IM – Italie

Times: Monday to Sunday 9 am to 7 pm

Experiences: Private beach and restaurant

Price: Weekends : One-day mattress 1st row 70 euros / One-day mattress 2nd and 3rd row 60 euros . Weekdays : One-day mattress 1st row 55 euros / One-day mattress day 2nd and 3rd line 45 euros . The price includes: sun lounger, umbrella, cloakroom, beach towel, hot shower, shuttle service, Wi-Fi and lifeguard assistance.

: One-day mattress / One-day mattress . : One-day mattress / One-day mattress day . The price includes: sun lounger, umbrella, cloakroom, beach towel, hot shower, shuttle service, Wi-Fi and lifeguard assistance. Bookings: ‭+39 0184 227020‬

5. Baia Bella, eco-friendly and family-oriented

© Baia Bella

Located on the Petite Afrique beach in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Baia Bella private beach stands out for its exceptional natural setting and eco-responsible approach. Nestling between cliffs and crystal-clear waters, this private beach offers an unrivalled relaxation experience, where luxurious comfort meets respect for the environment.

France’s first carbon-neutral beach, Baia Bella uses sustainable local materials, with water recycling systems and solar panels, while showcasing local artistic creations. Visitors can relax on comfortable mattresses and enjoy fine Mediterranean cuisine, accompanied by cocktails and rosé.

In the evening, the beach becomes a romantic spot with lanterns and themed evenings, creating a magical atmosphere. Easily accessible, with private parking and shuttle service for yachts, Baia Bella is the perfect place for a day of relaxation and luxury on the French Riviera.

© Baia Bella

Where: Plage de la Petite Afrique 06310 Beaulieu-sur-Mer

Times: Monday to Sunday 10 am to 7 pm

Experiences: Private beach, restaurant and lounge

Price: One-day mattress 28 euros . Parasol 5 euros. Towel hire 6 euros.

. Parasol 5 euros. Towel hire 6 euros. Bookings: ‭+33 4 93 01 11 00

