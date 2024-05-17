Five sandy beaches near Monaco

Antibes, Cannes, Théoule-sur-Mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Ventimiglia are close to the Principality and boast sandy beaches to visit or revisit this summer!

Let Monaco Tribune take you on a trip along the Riviera coastline. A real treasure trove of little gems, if you know where to look. Little gems, but no annoying little pebbles to spoil your sunbathing sessions.

Advertising

1. La Salis Beach – Antibes

This is one of the most beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast. Beautiful views, sheltered from the wind and the sheer pleasure of stepping into cool waters after walking across the hot sand.

Like its counterparts, this beach offers a wide range of facilities to help you make the most of your holidays.

© Beachsearcher

2. La Bocca beach – Cannes

A huge beach that runs along the Boulevard du Midi, La Bocca ticks an unbeatable number of summer holiday boxes. Clear water, fine sand and volleyball are there to enjoy under an omnipresent sun.

The beach is constantly supervised, so don’t worry about taking the children along, they’ll love their holidays here!

© Cannes France

3. Le Château beach – Théoule-sur-Mer

After Antibes and Cannes, you’ll find yet another gorgeous beach with 100% fine sand, in Théoule-sur-Mer. Enjoy beautiful walks overlooking L’Esterel, and the clear turquoise water.

The beach is located near the town centre and is accessible for people with reduced mobility.

© All rights reserved

4. Passable beach – Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

A magnificent beach where you can enjoy the view of the harbour and the citadel of Villefranche-sur-mer. Saint Jean Cap Ferrat has always been reputed for its beauty and its dolce vita, and Passable Beach is a perfect example.

Especially since the beach is divided into two sections, one public and one private. You can choose the style that suits you best in this palm-filled bay. No matter where you prefer to soak up the sun, you will be sheltered from the wind since the cove will protect you from the sea breeze.

© Facebook – Passable Beach

5. Calandre Beach – Ventimiglia

Cross the border and head to Ventimiglia, ideal for steering clear of those pesky pebbles. The small sandy beach is great for families.

On site, you will find a bar to relax with a delicious cocktail, virgin or otherwise, and there are also fresh water showers to rinse off the salt water after your dip. Far from the busy towns along the coast, it’s an ideal beach for ‘farniente’.