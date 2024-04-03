Alain Ducasse and Simon Rogan concoct made-to-measure menu for the Festival des Étoilés

The two chefs promise “a journey from England’s Lake District to the Mediterranean coast” on 20 April.

It is THE culinary event in the Principality. Le Festival des Étoilés, organised by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), is back again this year, much to the delight of fine dining enthusiasts. The principle is simple: the Principality’s renowned – and Michelin-starred – chefs invite a chef from abroad to create a special ‘four hands menu’. The celebrity guest who will be teaming up with Alain Ducasse has been announced: Simon Rogan, Chef at the three-starred L’Enclume restaurant in the UK’s Lake District.

The two men should get on well, since they share the same culinary vision: committed and responsible, capturing the very essence of the local terroir. Simon Rogan cultivates vegetables, herbs, fruit and flowers on his farm for his authentic restaurant: a blacksmith’s workshop dating from the 13th century. In Monaco, Alain Ducasse draws his inspiration from the Mediterranean and pays particular heed to seasonality.

Monaco and the Côte d’Azur, where Michelin stars shine bright

The two chefs are on a shared quest for the ideal flavour, and will be putting together a ‘cross-fertilised’ lunch and dinner menu as part of the festival. Book now! Chef Marcel Ravin will be teaming up with chef David Toutain, Dominique Lory with Yoann Conte and Yannick Alléno with Richard Lee, and the festival will conclude with a gala event at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo in October.

Practical details: