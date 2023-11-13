Princely Couple attends Festival des Étoilés closing gala

The Princely Couple, accompanied by Louis and Marie Ducruet, were present at the closing event of the Festival des Étoilés, along with Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo SBM and the resort's Michelin-starred chefs. © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The third edition of the event organised by the Société des Bains de Mer came to a close in the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

Since 29 September, Monte-Carlo SBM’s Michelin-starred chefs have invited chefs from all over the world into their kitchens to prepare exceptional meals. The most recent was at the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo at the beginning of November, with Yannick Alléno welcoming the three-starred Swiss chef Sven Wassmer for an eight-course meal with the open kitchen in plain view, as the brigade performed an intricate culinary dance skilfully choreographed by the two chefs.

On Saturday 11 November, the third edition of the event concluded with a dinner, not ‘for four hands’ but for eight! Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alleno, Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory and their staff cooked for Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, who were accompanied by Louis and Marie Ducruet, for a closing gala of exquisite haute cuisine.

The four chefs cooked in front of the guests. © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Each chef prepared one of his signature dishes. For Dominique Lory, lobster, gamberoni and fresh Mediterranean red mullet; for Yannick Alléno, turbot fillet tied around marrow bone; for Marcel Ravin, black smoked Piedmont poultry with sweet potato sabayon and vegetable garden ravioli; for Alain Ducasse, butternut confit with green aniseed, seed praline, fromage blanc mousse and yuzu granita.

