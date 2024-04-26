St George’s Day celebrated with Monegasque police force

The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, was in attendance at Sainte-Dévote church, along with a number of leading figures from the Principality.

These men and women ensure the safety of the country and its inhabitants all year round. Tuesday 23 April, St George’s Day, was a fitting date to honour the work of police officers.

“This is a very important event for us. Prince Rainier III placed us under the protection of Saint George in 1997, and in 2022, on the Police Department’s 120th anniversary, Prince Albert II allowed us to add an extra dimension to this celebration,” said Richard Marangoni in an interview with Monaco Info.

Security at the Monaco Grand Prix

As every year, the Police Department will be in greater demand as the fine weather arrives along with Monaco’s flagship events, starting with the three Grand Prix that take place through Monaco’s streets.

“It requires very special organisation because our staff work in 12-hour shifts, a day shift and a night shift. This is demanding and arduous, but the staff are always very invested and motivated,” continues the Contrôleur Général de la Sûreté Publique.

The officers are also prepared for the rest of the calendar which will feature the Tour de France 2024, with the last leg starting in Monaco – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

For the record, George’s veneration originated in the East and spread to the West via the Crusades. George, who is said to have been born in Cappadocia around 280, became one of the patron saints of Genoa, Venice and Barcelona, then of the Teutonic order and became England’s national saint.

It is said that at a very young age he joined the Roman army and that his valour earned him the appointment as a Tribune. Saint George is, throughout Christendom, the patron saint of knights, and is an enduring presence in the Principality of Monaco, Greece and Russia. (Source: Monaco Police Force’s Police Academy)