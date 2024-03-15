Help organise the Tour de France 2024!

The final stage of the Tour de France is a time trial from Monaco to Nice - © Unsplash

The final stage of the Tour de France will start from Monaco on 21 July.

This year, the final stage of the famous Tour de France will take place between Monaco and Nice on 21 July. The Stade Louis II management, in charge of organising the event, needs volunteers to help ensure the smooth running of the legendary race.

The only application criterion is being over 18. Sylvie Bertrand, who is in charge of finding volunteers, told Monaco Info: ” We have an e-mail address at directionstadelouis2@gouv.mc or you can call us directly on 92 05 40 12.”

“ We’d like to have people who are cycling fans. (…) And we’re lucky in Monaco to have a very wide catchment area, with volunteers who take part in a whole host of events. There’s no particular profile we’re looking for, just people who are prepared to give of their time in a spirit of goodwill, and give a warm welcome to the public, who we hope will flock to this final stage of the Tour.

Please note that applications are open until 20 March.

Useful info :