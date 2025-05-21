Where to enjoy Monaco Grand Prix, if not in the stands

On the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, many spectators and Formula 1 enthusiasts manage to enjoy the spectacle and atmosphere of the race, without buying a ticket! This year it runs from May 22 to 25.

During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, it’s often all about being first. First over the finish line for the drivers and first to the best spots for the spectators. From Thursday to Sunday, the day of the race, the crowds grow exponentially. As you arrive at Monaco station, you will be screened by a heavy security presence.

Once you are through that, head up to higher ground on Le Rocher, where you mcan hopefully catch a glimpse of some of the bends on the circuit. Privacy screens may be installed, however. Many people head there every year, and you need to be an early bird if you want to grab a spot on the railings. Although it is very far from the track itself, the spot affords an all-round view, and you will still hear the roar of the cars echoing around the Principality.

A few turns can be seen from Monaco’s Rocher © Monaco Tribune

There are other places to watch the cars go by for free. However, these are often very popular and you need to be up with the lark to get the best angles. Privacy screens may have been installed, reducing visibility even more.

Head towards the Monaco station exit, under the Palais Honoria building, a stone’s throw from the Boulevard de Belgique. There’s a very small angle that will give you a great view of Port Hercule and the pit lane. A little further down, you can also see the exit from the Sainte Dévote bend and a few metres of Avenue d’Ostende.

Retrace your steps to Boulevard de Suisse and stop at the Gaumates steps. Again, we advise you get here very early so you can enjoy the view of Port Hercule and the cars coming into the Rascasse bend.

For the last spot, you need to get a bit higher up and away from the town centre. It’s at the entrance to the Salines Car Park, which offers very attractive rates if you are visiting Monaco during the Grand Prix. You can see Avenue d’Ostende from here too, as well as the exit from the tunnel and the cars speeding through the chicane.

The MGP Live Fanzone

For fans who would like to follow the race live and for free, it is always broadcast in the Fanzone at La Condamine Market. There will also be plenty of entertainment there over the course of the weekend.

On the programme: Meet the drivers (Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on stage at 12 noon on Friday), Formula 1 simulator, souvenirs for sale… It’s a great place to soak up the event’s atmosphere.

The official programme of driver interviews taking place at the Fanzone © Automobile Club de Monaco

La Condamine Market hosts a Fanzone throughout the Grand Prix weekend. © Monaco Tribune

Monegasque bars and restaurants

Another low(er)-cost way to enjoy the Grand Prix is in one of the different Monegasque restaurants that are open over the May weekend. Many of them show the race or qualifications on screens. But again, the tables are often booked in advance and are quickly sold out.

How about combining Formula 1 and karting? The brand new Box98 leisure centre which recently opened in Monaco will be broadcasting all the races throughout the weekend. It’s a great opportunity to watch the race in a unique atmosphere, while taking a go-karting ride or trying out the many arcade games available!

At the Méridien Beach Plaza, the Sunset Monaco turns the Monaco Grand Prix weekend into a veritable open-air festival, mixing electro music, contemporary art and fine dining, with your feet in the sand. A big screen is available on site to follow the races, of course.

At Port Hercule, where the race starts, several restaurants promote their proximity to the Monaco Grand Prix. L’Escale for example, located just a few metres from Boulevard Albert I and the famous F1 racing cars. Not far from there, the Quai des Artistes also has a breathtaking view. As expected, lunch reservations for the restaurant are fully booked for the May weekend. The same goes for Caffè Milano.

Others run special Grand Prix deals, such as the Botticelli. At the heart of the circuit, the restaurant offers a direct view of the Sainte Dévote bend and the climb to the Casino. It has a capacity of 300 seats and offers an exclusive package with a ticket, your meal and of course the view. Book early to avoid disappointment as the saying goes. Take your pick!