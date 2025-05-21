Monaco Grand Prix 2025: how to get there and get around town

Car, bus, train... There are several ways to get to Monaco during the Grand Prix © All rights reserved

Here is Monaco Tribune’s comprehensive guid to getting around the Prinicipality during the race weekend.

Summer is usually a very busy time in Monaco. With its many sporting events, the Principality is a magnet for sports fans in general and motor sports fans in particular.

The traditional F1 Grand Prix will be taking place in the Principality’s streets. And while many cars will battle it out on the track, many more will be bringing spectators into town. Here’s our advice on how to not get stuck in a jam!

Train and bus: a safe bet

There are several different means of transport available, but the train is the easiest and most economical. You can leave your car in a car park and then take the train to Monaco from Cannes, Nice or Menton.

Trains run every 15 minutes, and the one-way fare is €12.30 from Cannes, €5.90 from Nice and €3.90 from Menton, unless you have a discount card or season ticket. The train will also save you time, as the trip takes an hour from Cannes, twenty minutes from Nice and ten minutes from Menton. The SNCF is putting on extra trains in the evening leaving from Monaco,so that you can make the most of the Grand Prix atmosphere:

Friday 23 May:

Last train to Cannes : 12.20 am

Last train to Nice : 1.04 am

Last train to Menton : 1.50 am

Last train to Nice-Cannes : 1.20 am

Last train to Menton : 1.50 am

Last train to Nice-Cannes : 12.20 am

Last train tp Menton : midnight

The ZOU! transport company also runs buses into Monaco. The number 600 runs from Nice and Menton, for example. Tickets cost €3 each. The advantage of the #600 bus is that it can drop you off at different locations in Monaco, including the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Tourist Office and the SNCF train station.

Les Salines car park

There are plenty of car parks to choose from, including a new one at Les Salines. It’s ideal for avoiding downtown traffic, in both directions.

Once you have parked, keep your ticket so you can show it and take advantage of the free shuttle service. The shuttles will take you to the town centre and back. The daily rate (6 am to 6 pm) for Les Salines car park is €10 from Thursday to Sunday. By way of comparison, downtown car parks’ daily rates ranging from €24 (May 22 and 23) to €30 (May 24 and 25).

Given the expected influx, the Prince’s Government has made it possible to book one of the 1790 spaces on line : ce lien.

Scan the QR code for more information about the car park and the shuttle buses.

The QR Code lets you see the pedestrian and “circuit” shuttle bus routes in French, English and Italian © Prince’s Government

Another option for car users are the park-and-ride facilities in Beausoleil, Cap d’Ail and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

You can also travel to the Principality using car-sharing applications such as BlaBlaCar. You’ll also find car-sharing offers on social media, so check regularly as they tend to get snapped up pretty quickly.

We recommend four ways of getting around: boat, bike, bus and on foot. Bikes are handy as there a lot of Monabike self-service electric bike stations. The bikes are reasonably priced, at €1 for less than 30 minutes or €3 for the whole day. While some stations will be unavailable on race weekend, hte ones that serve the car parks and les central parts of the circuit will be accessible. The Monapass app shows active stations in real time, as well as the number of velos and berths available.

Monaco also has electric boats, with the added advantage of being a great way to see Port Hercule. One-way or return crossings (valid for 30 minutes) cost €2, the 24-hour pass is €5.50 and the 48-hour pass is €8.50. There is a free bus transfer when you come off the boat, but you only have 30 minutes to take advantage of it. For more information, check out the website.

You can get around on thePrincipality’s buses (but watch out for diversions!). You can simulate your route on the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco website and prices are the same as for the boat.

You can use your own phone to find your way around on foot. It should be noted that access to the Monegasque telephone network has been made easier for French phone operator users recently. There are no surcharges if you come from the European Union.

The Monapass application provides real-time practical information on the Monegasque transport system.