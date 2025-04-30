Monaco metamorphosis: traffic restrictions for 2025 Grand Prix explained

Monaco is getting ready to hear the familiar roar of racing car engines, and the Principality is radically transforming its road network to host two prestigious events that will fundamentally change the city map for several weeks.

Monaco is preparing for a major reconfiguration of its urban landscape to host two exceptional motorsport events: the 8th and 9th Monaco E-Prix on 3 and 4 May, followed by the 82nd Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix from 22 to 25 May. The international events require careful organisation of traffic flow across Monaco, already famed for its unique urban density.

A completely reworked traffic layout

The Prince’s Government has announced a comprehensive set of changes that will affect the entire country. Monaco will be taking on a new look from 30 April to 25 May, and more especially on the competition weekends.

The most severe restrictions apply to the roads that make up the circuit itself. Quai des États-Unis, Route de la Piscine, the Jules Soccal wharf and the South Dock will be completely closed to traffic during the two events.

For the Electric E-Prix on 3 and 4 May, the restrictions will be considerably more extensive, with the closure of boulevard Albert I, place du Casino, avenue des Citronniers, avenue Princesse Grace, avenue J.-F. Kennedy and boulevard Louis II. In addition, Avenue de la Madone, Avenue de Monte-Carlo, Avenue d’Ostende and around twenty other strategic thoroughfares will be temporarily closed off.

Reversed traffic flow and exceptional two-way traffic

Despite these closures, the direction of traffic on several streets will be reversed to enable traffic flow. This is particularly true of rue Princesse Florestine, rue de Millo, avenue du Port and rue Suffren Reymond on E-Prix race days.

A notable innovation is that rue Grimaldi will be open to two-way traffic between rue Suffren Reymond and Place d’Armes on 3 and 4 May, creating a new alternative route to absorb some of the traffic.

Parking: a headache for residents and visitors

Parking is also affected as it will be banned from 30 April in certain areas such as rue Princesse Antoinette and avenue de la Madone.

Between 2 and 4 May, over 35 streets and avenues will be impacted by parking restrictions, with timetables varying from sector to sector. The same vigilance will be required from 22 to 25 May for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Pedestrians also affected by restrictions

People who enjoy walking around town will also have to change their habits. Access to Quai des États-Unis, Route de la Piscine, the Jules Soccal jetty and the South Dock will be restricted during the two events – ticket or pass holders only.

The E-Prix will add further restrictions, with no access to Quai Albert Ier, Escalier de la Costa, Avenue de la Costa, Escalier Sainte-Dévote, Quai Antoine Ier and several other central pedestrian thoroughfares.

Public transport: CAM adjustments

The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) has planned diversions for all its routes during the events. Users will find up-to-date information on their website: https://www.cam.mc/a-la-une-fr/e-prix-de-monaco.

Electric vechicle charging stations: reduced availability

Electric vehicle owners will also have to plan ahead, as many Monaco ON terminals will be out of service during these periods. Avenue de la Madone will be particularly affected, with the road being closed off from 30 April to 4 May, then from 13 to 30 May.

Real-time updates

Motorists can use the Waze app to monitor the situation in real time, via these links:

Principality residents and visitors would therefore be well advised to plan ahead and use public or alternative means of transport during the busy periods, which are a considerable logistical challenge but also key dates on the Monegasque calendar.