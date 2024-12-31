Parking in Monaco: all you need to know

Monaco opened the Salines parking lot with more than 1,500 spaces In 2024 to improve traffic flow. © Monaco Tribune

Whether you are a tourist, employee or resident, we can tell you where to find a spot, and at what price.

For aesthetic reasons in particular, there is little on-street parking in Monaco. In fact, there are only 1000 spaces available. Apart from free parking for electric cars and for all motorists on Sundays (on-street only), the usual rate is €2.40 per hour, payable directly at the parking metres or via the PayByPhone and Monapass applications. You should also be aware that the maximum parking time is two hours in most neighbourhoods. Fee-paying car parks are therefore the best option.

Where to park in Monaco?

The Annonciade, the Grimaldi Forum, the Jardin Exotique… Around forty public car parks and nearly 20,000 parking bays are dotted around the Principality. An interactive map lets you see where spots are free, in real time. Enter the desired location and the intended parking time, and it will show the nearest car park by means of a flashing blue dot.

Interactive map screenshot © Monaco Parkings

For tourists who wish to visit the Prince’s Palace or the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, the best option is the Parking des Pêcheurs, for example.

A banner on the right also shows a full list of all car parks. To make it even easier, the street from which the car park can be accessed and a prediction of the number of remaining spaces are also provided.

Car park rates

With the exception of six specific car parks (the two park-and-ride facilities and the Abbaye, Place d’Armes, Les Oliviers and Bellevue car parks), all Monaco car parks charge the same rates.

You don’t have to pay anything if you stay for under an hour. However, charges are €2.80 for 1hr15, €4.40 for 1hr30, €5.90 for 1hr45 and €7.30 for 2 hours. There is a sliding scale of charges, with 3 hours of parking costing €11.60, and 4 hours totalling €14.50…

At night – i.e. between 7 pm and 8 am – parking costs €0.70 per 15-minute period. For 24-hour parking, the charge is €24.

Lost tickets incur a flat charge of €25 per day.

Please note: entry is not free on Saturdays or Sundays, the weekend rates are the same as those charged during the week.

Screenshot from 16/12/2022 Journal de Monaco © Journal de Monaco

Monthly subscriptions

For added peace of mind, it is possible to obtain a space in a public parking lot in Monaco. However, note that priority is always given to Monegasque residents who do not have private parking spaces in their building.

If you are employed in the Principality, you are also eligible. Priority is given to drivers who use electric vehicles and/or have a car-pooling subscription or similar.

Monthly subscription costs are as follows: for residents of the Principality, the price is €115 per month.

For employees, a subscription costs €105 per month, for 300 hours of parking. Civil servants and government employees also receive a discount.

Connected parking bays for delivery drivers

Park-and-ride facilities are cheaper

The aim of park-and-ride facilities (also known as city entrance car parks) is simple: to ensure that as many motorists as possible park on the outskirts and therefore ease congestion on the Principality’s roads. For the moment, the only park-and-ride facility near Monaco is the Zac Saint-Antoine in Cap d’Ail.

Commuters and visitors will have the choice of travelling to their place of work or elsewhere between: buses with a free pass, or the Salines walkway which, once completed, will enable them to reach Princess Grace Hospital and Fontvieille on foot.

Without the free pass as mentioned above, the park-and-ride facility is still cheaper : €4 per two-hour period, compared to €7 in a ‘normal’ car park.

Les Salines car park

Mainly designed for commuters, Les Salines car park (opened on 15 April 2024) is a welcome addition for the Principality. Located on the western side of Monaco, this car and bike park, but also bus station, electric charging point and car wash, consists of the following over fifteen levels:

A total of 1,790 parking spaces for passenger vehicles.

for passenger vehicles. 100 Monaco ON electric charging points.

33 spaces for people with reduced mobility.

5 Mobee spaces.

100 spaces for motorbikes, including 15 for electric bikes.

Two bike stations with 63 MonaBikes (at levels -1 and -15).

A washing area using recycled water.

A siding area for buses and coaches, day and night.

Two express shuttles and Monaco Bus Company route #2, which serve the Monte-Carlo and La Condamine neighbourhoods.

The Galerie des Salines, which connects the Exotic Garden to Avenue Pasteur, enabling you to access Monaco’s Cemetery or the new Princess Grace Hospital on foot in just a few minutes.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

For cars, there is:

An entrance and exit on the Boulevard du Jardin Exotique.

An entrance as you come from the moyenne Corniche, at the entrance to the Albert II tunnel.

An exit from an off ramp just after the Exotique, as you head towards Nice.

An entrance and exit at Boulevard de Belgique and Avenue Pasteur.

On foot, you will see:

3 pedestrian exits at the top, one of which is by the Exotique building.

An exit from the bottom, by the Galerie des Salines.

Prices :

A flat rate of €7.50 per half-day and €11 for a whole day.

of Please note that the car park only offers 15 minutes free of charge, as it is mainly a park-and-ride facility.

The 300 hours per month pass costs 51 euros (-50% compared to other car parks) and the CAM pass is free.

10 free CAM tickets when you show your parking ticket, leaving from the Les Salines bus stop, which means a carload of 5 passengers can make a round trip to the city centre with the express shuttles or the #2 bus.

Getting around Monaco

Handy:

