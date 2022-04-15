These bays, known as PAM “Points d’Accueil Marchandises” (“Goods Reception Points”), will help delivery people to park quicker, reduce their CO2 emissions and shorten parking duration by parking as close as possible to their destination.

At the heart of the system is a desire “to optimise last mile delivery” the Prince’s Government explains. Thanks to these new bays, which work along with the livrici.gouv.mc site, delivery people can connect to the site and search for an available bay, and are provided with a lot of information, options and features.

The delivery bays are identified by specific road markings, dedicated solely to the companies and services that are part of the scheme, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nine sectors of the Principality have been targeted for the first wave of PAMs, to enable delivery people to park more quickly and for a shorter period of time, For the moment, La Poste, Monaco Logistique and the Service des Seniors et de l ‘Action Sociale at Monaco Town Hall are involved.

At the heart of the “Extended Monaco” programme and with the prospect of a Goods Reception Point in the Western City Approach project, the scheme will be extended to other districts of the Principality by the end of 2022.