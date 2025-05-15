Monaco in 3D: Apple Maps turns Principality into virtual theatre for Monaco Grand Prix

Just a few days before the Monaco Grand Prix, Apple has unveiled a brand new digital experience that will enable Formula 1 fans to explore the Principality like never before, combining technological innovation and Monegasque heritage.

Apple Maps users can now see Monaco from a whole new perpective thanks to a super-detailed 3D model of the city. The “Detailed Exploration” showcases the Principality’s iconic landmarks – from the legendary Casino de Monte-Carlo and the elegant Yacht Club to the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel and the prestigious F1 Paddock Club. The feature switches modes at dusk, to show Monaco lit up at night.

The F1 circuit as you’ve never seen it before

In the run-up to the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix 2025 (23-25 May), Apple Maps has created a special experience for Formula 1 fans. The application shows the legendary street circuit layout, mentioning each legendary bend and providing 3D models of the grandstands, footbridges and the finish line. A particularly useful feature shows road closures, enabling spectators to organise themselves accordingly.

A bridge to “F1 The Movie”

The tool is also part of Apple’s promotional strategy for its major film “F1 The Movie,” whose worldwide premiere will take place in Monaco. Its international release is scheduled for the end of June. A special guide in the app lists the main international F1 circuits used as filming locations for the Apple Original production starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

Formula 1: iconic Monaco Grand Prix to remain on calendar until 2031

According to Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, the functionality has been designed to provide “an incredible view into Monaco […] whether fans are there in person or watching from afar.” This sentiment is echoed by Formula 1’s Ian Holmes, who describes the experience as “truly immersive”, allowing fans to “truly feel part of the action.”