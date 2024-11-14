Formula 1: iconic Monaco Grand Prix to remain on calendar until 2031

Great news for lovers of Monaco and motor sport! The Principality’s prestigious circuit will be able to add a few more chapters to its history thanks to a new agreement for a further six years between the Automobile Club de Monaco and Formula 1.

The Monaco Grand Prix, a veritable legend in motorsport, will continue to grace the winding streets of the Principality for six more years. On Thursday 14 November the Formula One Group and the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) announced the extension of their partnership until 2031, ensuring Formula 1 stays on the Rock until the beginning of the next decade.

“I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031. The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, as the new agreement was signed.

“I would particularly like to thank Prince Albert II of Monaco, Stefano Domenicali and everyone involved in extending this contract. The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship, but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends,” said Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco.

The extension is part of a new agreement that prolongs the Principality’s commitment beyond 2025 © ACM

Monaco, still a key F1 date

Since it first appeared in 1950, the Monaco Grand Prix has become a fixture on the motorsport calendar, as much for its prestige as for its unique character. Created in 1929, it remains one of the most high-profile and spectacular events on the planet.

Every year, drivers and spectators are drawn to this magical setting where the asphalt almost touches the Mediterranean Sea and every bend requires the utmost precision. Monaco is not only a challenge for the engines, but also a great testing ground for the concentration and skill of the drivers.

It will be back in May 2025, then in June from 2026 on

The date of the next Monaco Grand Prix is already in everyone’s diary: 22 May 2025 will be the 8th leg of the season and the event will run from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 May. Through the extension until 2031, the Principality continues in its role as the beating heart of Formula 1, attracting thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers from all around the world every year.

From 2026 onwards, the event will take place each year during the first full weekend in June.

