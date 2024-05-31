Formula 1: a look back at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 in pictures

Here’s a selection of our best shots of Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, winner of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix.

We can’t get enough of it. It’s been almost a week since Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time, in front of his family, friends and loyal fans from all over the world. It was a historic victory and we’d like to revisit it with our selection of photos and videos capturing the atmosphere, the race and our special moments with the driver from the Rock.

© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Charles Leclerc at the press conference © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Last autographs before the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

View of Port Hercule, the Rock and the Prince’s Palace during the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Charles Leclerc was first throughout the race, ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

The track marshals ensure that the race runs smoothly and intervene in the event of an accident © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

International football player Killian Mbappé was present at the Grand Prix and even waved the chequered flag at the end of the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Banners to encourage the Monegasque driver were spread across many of the Principality’s walls © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Fans came from all over the world to cheer on Charles Leclerc © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

