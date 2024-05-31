Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Formula 1: a look back at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 in pictures

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 31 May 2024
1 minute read
© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
By Anaïs Riu
- 31 May 2024
1 minute read

Here’s a selection of our best shots of Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, winner of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix.

We can’t get enough of it. It’s been almost a week since Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time, in front of his family, friends and loyal fans from all over the world. It was a historic victory and we’d like to revisit it with our selection of photos and videos capturing the atmosphere, the race and our special moments with the driver from the Rock.

Advertising
© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
Charles Leclerc at the press conference © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
Last autographs before the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
View of Port Hercule, the Rock and the Prince’s Palace during the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
Charles Leclerc was first throughout the race, ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
© Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
The track marshals ensure that the race runs smoothly and intervene in the event of an accident © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
killian mbappé
International football player Killian Mbappé was present at the Grand Prix and even waved the chequered flag at the end of the race © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
Banners to encourage the Monegasque driver were spread across many of the Principality’s walls © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu
Fans came from all over the world to cheer on Charles Leclerc © Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu

Princely couple witness Charles Leclerc’s historic Monaco Grand Prix victory