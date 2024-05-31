Formula 1: a look back at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 in pictures
Here’s a selection of our best shots of Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, winner of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix.
We can’t get enough of it. It’s been almost a week since Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time, in front of his family, friends and loyal fans from all over the world. It was a historic victory and we’d like to revisit it with our selection of photos and videos capturing the atmosphere, the race and our special moments with the driver from the Rock.
