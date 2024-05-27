Princely couple witness Charles Leclerc’s historic Monaco Grand Prix victory

26 May 2024 will go down in history, with an unprecedented Formula 1 miracle taking place.

As they do every year, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the 2024 Monaco F1 Grand Prix and it was one of the finest F1 moments ever witnessed in the Principality! The long-awaited victory by Charles Leclerc finally happened, and he is the first Monegasque to win the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, a truly significant achievement.

It is the first win for a Monegasque on the legendary. circuit in 93 years, since Louis Chiron crossed the line in 1931, before the Formula 1 championship era dawned.

So much so that the Prince couldn’t stop himself from breaking with podium protocol and letting his joy show during the prize-giving ceremony. Here are some photo highlights from the Grand Prix events, which were as moving as they were exciting, in the company of the Prince and Princess.

