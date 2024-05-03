Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Looking back at 10 years of Grand Prix, and 10 different looks for Princess Charlene

By Sarah Incari
Published on 3 May 2024
1 minute read
princesse-charlene-2023
Every year, Princess Charlène shows off her taste for fashion at the Monaco Grand Prix © Prince’s Palace
By Sarah Incari
- 3 May 2024
1 minute read

You will remember that the Princess was unable to attend in 2021, and the Grand Prix was cancelled due to Covid-19 en 2020.

Advertising

In the paddocks during the qualifying sessions or just before the race starts, Princess Charles shows off her taste for fashion at the Monaco Grand Prix each year. We rewind through 10 years of outfits worn by the Sovereign’s wife at the Principality’s world-famous event.

2023 : 80th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2023

As is the tradition in Monaco, it was Prince Albert II himself who handed the trophy to the winner, while Princess Charlene and Andrea Casiraghi presented the trophies to the second and third placed drivers respectively, before the Dutch and Austrian national anthems were played by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra © Prince’s Palace

Princely family, international stars, Max Verstappen’s win… the 80th Monaco Grand Prix in pictures

2022 : 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2022
princesse-charlene-2022-gp

Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoy the festivities and meeting the drivers and their teams © Prince’s Palace

PHOTOS. The Princely Family at the Monaco Grand Prix

2021 : 78th Formula 1 Grand Prix

gp-prince
gp-prince-2021

© Prince’s Palace

2019 : 77th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2019
gp-monaco-princesse-2019

© Prince’s Palace

2018 : 76th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2018
princesse-charlene-2018-GP

© Prince’s Palace

2017 : 75th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2017

© Prince’s Palace

2016 : 74th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2016-gp
princesse-charlene-2016

© Prince’s Palace

2015 : 73th Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2015
princesse-charlene-2015-gp

© Prince’s Palace

2014 : 72nd Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2014

© Prince’s Palace

2013 : 71st Formula 1 Grand Prix

princesse-charlene-2013-gp
princesse-charlene-2013

© Prince’s Palace