The Prince’s Palace shared many pictures of the Princely Family during the F1 Grand Prix.

Driving rain, a number of stars who came to attend the event and a race that was full of surprises: this Monaco Grand Prix was definitely action-packed. Of course, the Royal Family was present and spectators could spot Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoying the festivities and meeting the drivers and their teams.

Unforgettable moments, captured by the Prince’s Palace.

This year, for the first time, Crown Prince Jacques drove around the lap of honour alongside Prince Albert II – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Many stars attended the event, including actor Patrick Dempsey – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Royal Couple took the time to meet the drivers and their teams, such as Max Verstappen – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Starting in pole position, Charles Leclerc came fourth, due to a strategic error by Scuderia Ferrari – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Sergio Pérez took the win, followed by Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

