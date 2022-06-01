The Prince’s Palace shared many pictures of the Princely Family during the F1 Grand Prix.
Driving rain, a number of stars who came to attend the event and a race that was full of surprises: this Monaco Grand Prix was definitely action-packed. Of course, the Royal Family was present and spectators could spot Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoying the festivities and meeting the drivers and their teams.
Unforgettable moments, captured by the Prince’s Palace.
Many other photographs have been shared on the Prince’s Palace’s Facebook page.