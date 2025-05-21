Monaco Grand Prix 2025: our guide to booking the best seats

The Monaco Grand Prix attracts between 200,000 and 300,000 visitors on average each year over four days © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune

Calling all Formula 1 fans and thrill-seekers, the prestigious annual F1 calendar event is nearly here. The editorial team has put together all the information you need to attend the event.

For four days from 22 to 25 May, Monaco will be filled with the sounds of roaring engines, squealing tyres and cheering crowds. The 2025 Grand Prix, officially named “Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix 2025”, is taking place on the Principality’s streets once again. Here’s the schedule in a nutshell:

Thursday 22 May 2025: First free practice sessions

Friday 23 May 2025: Free Practice

Saturday 24 May 2025: Qualifying (4 pm)

Sunday 25 May 2025: Main race (3 pm)

The provisional schedule as provided by the Automobile Club de Monaco © ACM

The main race is scheduled over 78 laps of the 3.337 km circuit, making a total distance of around 260 km. This year, there is a notable difference, with two compulsory pitstops for each driver. The new measure is designed to diversify race strategies.

A demanding, technical circuit

Considered to be the ultimate test of a driver’s skills and reflexes, its technical demands sets the Monaco circuit apart. The slightest lapse of concentration or miscalculation is immediately sanctioned by the trackside barriers, with the risk of having to abandon the race.

The narrow track – sometimes under 8 metres wide – crosses the city, passing in front of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, running alongside the harbour and going through the Louis II tunnel. The race features very tight bends – such as the Fairmont hairpin, the slowest bend in the championship – significant altitude variations, with steep climbs followed by fast descents, and different lighting in the tunnel. What it does not feature, however, are run-off areas, as the barriers are right at the edge of the track. In short, a unique configuration that requires the drivers to demonstrate pinpoint accuracy.

The hairpin bend in front of the Fairmont Hotel © Angelo Jesus – Unsplash

The major distinguishing feature of the Monaco Grand Prix is the vital importance of qualifying. With overtaking almost impossible on the narrow circuit, starting grid position often determines the outcome of the race. Saturday’s qualifying session is therefore almost as important as the race itself for the drivers, as they try to shave off a few precious thousandths of a second. In previous editions, the final result was almost identical to the starting order.

Tickets and prices

Official tickets are available on the Automobile Club de Monaco website (www.monaco-grandprix.com). Please note that the ‘2-day pack’ (Saturday and Sunday) and ‘3-day pack’ (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) are no longer available, but tickets can still be purchased for each day individually.

Tickets can be purchased:

On the official website

At the ACM ticket office (44 rue Grimaldi, 98000 Monaco)

At the different official sales points around the circuit over the four days of the Grand Prix

Families please note that children up to the age of 5 do not need a ticket to enter the stands, but must be seated on the lap of an accompanying adult. Children aged between 6 and 15 receive a 50% discount on the full price for Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets.

Charles Leclerc, winner of the 2024 Grand Prix © All rights reserved

Which stand to choose?

The choice of grandstand is crucial if you are to enjoy the show to the full. The most popular options are:

The GOLD stands

GOLD seats provide premium seating in the best grandstands. They are located:

In the topmost rows of grandstand K (sections K1, K2, K3, K6)

In grandstand L

In the four lowest rows of grandstand B

In a section of grandstand V

Stands for different tastes

For the overtaking : grandstand K offers a view of the Sainte-Dévote bend, where there’s usually lots of action at the start.

: grandstand K offers a view of the Sainte-Dévote bend, where there’s usually lots of action at the start. For the atmosphere : stands L to P, located around the swimming pool section, are very popular.

: stands L to P, located around the swimming pool section, are very popular. For the technical side : grandstand B, overlooking the Fairmont hairpin (formerly the Loews hairpin), the slowest bend in the championship.

: grandstand B, overlooking the Fairmont hairpin (formerly the Loews hairpin), the slowest bend in the championship. For a panoramic view : higher stands such as T and X.

If you prefer a more exclusive experience, VIP options are available with VIP and Belvedere ‘Loges’, but these packages aren’t generally available by the day (except Friday).