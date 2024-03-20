Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac, already two Michelin stars

On Monday 18 March, some 500 French chefs gathered in Tours for the legendary gastronomic guide’s awards ceremony.

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac, which opened only recently, was awarded two Michelin stars. It is a stunning accolade for Chef Christophe Cussac and his team, who have been providing an exceptional experience since last July. It was a bold gamble: to revive the gastronomic restaurant at the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, which had been closed since 2019, with at the helm a Chef whose career spans over 40 years.

“Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac”© Hôtel Métropole

A star-studded career

Christophe Cussac’s career sets him among the greatest of his time. After working for iconic restaurants such as Jamin-Robuchon and Troisgros in Roanne, he managed prestigious establishments such as the Abbaye Saint-Michel in Tonnerre in Burgundy and the Réserve de Beaulieu. Since 2004, he has been shaping the gastronomic excellence of the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo alongside Joël Robuchon.

“Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac” : A unique gastronomic experience in Monte Carlo

Christophe Cussac – © Hôtel Métropole

Now his own restaurant also boasts two stars. With Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac, the Chef aspires to restore the very essence of gastronomy: the perfection of technique, the serenity of meticulous work and the precision of a brigade during the service. A veritable culinary journey whose compass is simplicity, both in technique and the result. The restaurant pays tribute to the prestigious establishments of the 1920s.

Another soloist in the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo’s gastronomic orchestra, is its restaurant Yoshi, the only Japanese star on the French Riviera since 2010, whose excellence is once again recognised, bringing to three the total number of stars for the establishment. A testament to its ambition to light up the Monegasque culinary scene.