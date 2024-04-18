Tips from the locals for first-time visitors to Monaco

We asked our readers if they had advice for tourists who would like to discover the Principality.

Advertising

Summer has landed on the Rock and tourists will be coming in droves. However, they probably could do with some advice! We asked our readers to give us their tips on visiting Monaco for the first time and here is what they had to say.

The first piece of advice is not to come to Monaco by car but “by train and do the rest on foot or by bus.” That’s what Yann said on our Facebook page. The car parks are often full during the day because of the number of tourists in the summer, but also because of the many Riviera commuters who come to work in Monaco.

How to visit Monaco on a budget

See Monaco’s top sights

“Visit Monaco’s old town and the Prince’s Palace of course, with the Changing of the Guard at the end of the morning, a unique spectacle! The nearby Oceanographic Museum, head down to the harbour, and the fabulous Casino, there are so many beautiful things to discover in our wonderful little country!” That is the comment that got the most reactions, which is perfectly normal since Nicole said it all in a single message.

Monaco has a whole host of places to visit free of charge – © Monaco Tribune

However, if you want to take everything in, plan your trip over several days, because “there’s so much to see in Monaco” as Lyliane emphasises. Monaco has a rich landscape too, just “climb up to the Exotic Garden because there’s a pretty good view.”

Sylvie says night-time visits are a great idea: “Go to the palace garden, it’s a beautiful place, and go for a walk around Monaco at night, it’s awesome!”

If you’re after a guided tour, Danielle suggests this circuit: “Leave the car in Beaulieu, take the train and then walk to the La Condamine Market for a bite to eat, then up to the Rocher with a visit to the aquarium, then the old town with the Prince’s Palace and the lookout points, and back down to the port to go to Monte Carlo.”

Gisèle and Jean-Marc advise you to get in touch with Monaco Rando, because the beautiful landscape of Monaco and its surroundings is a must for hiking.

Club Alpin Monégasque hikers explore the region – © Facebook / Club Alpin Monégasque

Avoid the holiday periods

It is true that it is advisable to “come outside of school holidays to get a taste of what life is really like in Monaco,” as Eric says. Summer is high season in the Principality, with many events and an increasing number of tourists.

If you follow his advice, you can “have a seat anywhere and enjoy being able to walk around without being bothered.” An opinion shared by Tania who even suggests you “turn off your phone” to get some peace and quiet. Especially since roaming costs can be very expensive for those who come from countries outside the EU, as Charlotte reminds us.

Local delicacies

If you are tempted to taste the local cuisine, you can “eat pissaladière by Roger and Socca at the La Condamine market by Julien Bravetti” or “try barbajuans“. Isabelle recommends the “crêperie du Rocher” as being worth a visit.