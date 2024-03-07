What kind of cuisine would you like to see more of in Monaco? Here are our readers’ answers

We took a look at what our readers had to say on Facebook.

“Really? Like there aren’t enough restaurants in Monaco?” was the reaction of one Internet user. From local specialities to Provençal and Italian influences, food plays a major role in the Principality. With over 200 restaurants to choose from, there’s something for all tastes. However, some of our readers can’t find what they’re looking for, and think that the variety could be improved.

In our survey, several Monegasque names seem to stand out.

World cuisine

© Unsplash

Many feel Monaco is lacking in foreign cuisine. While the famous Maison des Pâtes at La Condamine gives Italian cuisine a run for its money, and Em Sherif successfully explores Lebanese flavours, there are certain countries whose cuisine is under-represented in the Principality.

Korean, Tunisian, Oriental, Indian and even Russian restaurants would be welcomed by some readers. One considers that “a proper Arab restaurant, with oriental dancing and music, and a real Greek restaurant with music and dancing” would be very welcome in Monaco. Another thinks that what’s missing is “a really good Mexican restaurant! Like Texan used to be.”

One commentator is nostalgic for: “American bars with pool tables and darts. That’s lacking in Monaco since Stars’N’Bars closed.” The owner opened Conscientiae in its place, with a different style of cooking, but still as environmentally friendly as before. Why not try it out?

More local

© Stéphane Danna

From the iconic Barbagiuans to the pavés du Rocher, launched to mark the 25th birthday of Prince Rainier III, Monaco isn’t short of artisanal specialities. Although sometimes inspired by its Côte d’Azur and Italian neighbours, such as the Pissaladière niçoise or Porchetta ritale, Monaco could do more, according to some.

One reader feels there aren’t enough “restaurants with local and ancestral traditions that are varied and seasonal.” Another says “food from the terroir” would be welcome. Many people miss the legendary Pizzeria Monégasque, which closed in 2020. “As well as the pizzas, the rest of the menu was varied and very informal, and I really miss the good times spent with friends,” wrote one internet user.

For typical regional specialities, the editorial team at Monaco Tribune recommends you try the legendary Chez Roger, at La Condamine.

More vegetarian and vegan food

© Unsplash

For others, it seems one particular culinary lifestyle is under-represented in Monaco. “A restaurant with several vegan and vegetarian options and healthy, organic food,” says one of our readers. “You can find organic food and salads, but it’s rare, and expensive,” he continues.

With a wide range of salads and meat-free dishes, most restaurants offer varied cuisine for everyone. However, 100% vegetarian or vegan restaurants are still rare in the Principality.

That’s why we put together a list of the best places to eat in Monaco if you’re a vegetarian or vegan.

More affordable restaurants

The famous La Condamine Market, on the Place d’Armes © Mairie de Monaco

Unsurprisingly, the most frequent suggestion in our survey was for more affordable cuisine. One reader would like to see “a restaurant that anyone can afford.” “Not everyone in Monaco is well-off,” grumbled one Internet user. Another, however, seems to think the opposite: “there are already a lot of more or less affordable restaurants for us to enjoy.”

Famous for its exorbitant prices, the Principality is home to luxury labels and brands. However, there are plenty of places to go if you’re on a budget. Some restaurants, such as Cantinetta Antinori and Quai des Artistes , offer quality ingredients at attractive prices.

