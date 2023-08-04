Former Stars’N’Bars, now Conscientiae, opens Friday

Like its predecessor, the restaurant will be very focused on environmental issues.

It was a sad day for many when the legendary Stars’N’Bars closed down. But its owner, Didier Rubiolo, had already announced that a brand-new project was in the pipeline. And after several months of work, it has arrived: Conscientiae.

The name, which in Latin means “with knowledge”, reflects the venue’s philosophy: to bring people, nature and culture together in harmony.

The 1,800 square metre space, still on the quayside, is designed to be as close to nature as possible, with a Zen decor in wood and greenery. A radical change, remembering the sports bar atmosphere of Stars’N’Bars. But the two establishments have one thing in common: environmental awareness.

Conscientiae is therefore a “natural extension of the Stars’N’Bars’ vision, which is to make a real difference to well-being in the Principality of Monaco and around the world.”

The restaurant’s menu will of course also be environmentally friendly: “what and how we eat today is the direct cause of more than a third of the carbon emissions that are bringing about climate change. It is the ultimate threat when it comes to the safety and availability of the food we bring to our tables every day. We feel morally obliged to propose viable alternatives before it’s too late,” said Didier Rubiolo.

In concrete terms, Conscientiae’s menu will be inspired by world cuisine, based on fresh, sustainable ingredients sourced from local suppliers. “Our aim is to serve a variety of tasty dishes for the enjoyment of our customers and the well-being of our planet. The choices are truly infinite. Living mindfully has never been so delicious. It’s exciting,” adds Didier Rubiolo.

In addition to the eating area on the ground floor, Conscientiae plans to host activities in the future that are dedicated to well-being and sustainability. The ultimate aim is to become a community institution that will showcase innovative ideas.

Practical details :