Visit Monaco without breaking the bank? Here’s what the Swiss recommend

Glitz, glamour, prestige… And yet it’s perfectly possible to visit the Principality on a budget, thanks to some helpful tips from the Swiss daily La Liberté.

Advertising

From the Rock to the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo, not forgetting the majestic Prince’s Palace, Monaco boasts some amazing treasures. In its article entitled “Evasion: Découvrir Monaco autrement,” (Getaway: Monaco from another angle) the daily suggests some addresses that are popular with the Swiss, for a unique Principality experience.

1. A simple meal

It’s hard to choose between treating yourself and watching your budget… “What if we discovered Monaco from a different perspective?” says the article’s writer, Michel Bloch.

He believes it’s not hard to have a great time in Monaco on a shoestring. The article lists a number of affordable but high-quality places to enjoy the Monegasque adventure.

One of the favourites for lunchtime: the La Condamine market, where you can enjoy a delicious sit-down Italian dish and feel right at home. He likens the experience to a “stammtisch where everyone sits wherever there’s a free seat.” Then there’s Place du Casino, with its legendary Café de Paris, considered a must-visit by the editors. Finally, the article takes us to the Sass Café for dinner, where the author praises Sassa, the owner, by whom he was “treated like a star.”

2. Shopping, even if you’re broke

Luxury is a big part of Monaco’s lifestyle, but casual is just as popular. As far as the Swiss daily is concerned, there’s no doubt that the sales staff will help you find what you’re looking for at Capucine’s. To back up its claims it adds: “It is said that H.S.H. Princess Grace liked to go there.” And for a haircut that costs just a few dozen euros, the best option according to La Liberté is the “No Comment” salon.

Luxury second-hand goods, a thriving market in the Principality

Who are the best hairdressers in Monaco?

3. Discover Monegasque nature

Did you know that “20% of Monaco’s territory is made up of parks? ” Michel Bloch reminds us. Providing a short overview of the Principality’s natural wonders, the author insists that nature is very much present on Le Rocher. The article mentions three parks to stroll around in the Principality: La Roseraie Princesse Grace (Princess Grace Rose Garden), the Jardin japonais (Japanese Garden) and the Jardin Exotique (Exotic Garden).

4. Escape for a night

Not familiar with the Métropole Monte-Carlo hotel? La Liberté is happy to show you around. Located on the seafront, in the Carré d’or district, the author describes a heavenly place that is as luxurious as it is comfortable. After meeting its Michelin-starred chef Christophe Cussac and discovering his secrets, the verdict is that the gastronomic cuisine is a perfect match for the relaxed atmosphere. From seawater pools to cocktails with sea views, the article describes the extraordinary activities on offer in what it describes as a ‘paradise’, for an unforgettable night in the Principality.

For an even more atypical stay, check out our article “How to visit Monaco on a budget” Monaco Tribune gives you the ideal times of year to visit the Principality, as well as tips on how to save money on accommodation. While you can certainly stroll around the streets of Monaco on foot, we tell you the best places to buy your bus ticket, if you need to take the weight off. And you can read our recommendations for free activities and low-cost meals to make your trip unforgettable.