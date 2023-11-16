Legendary Café de Paris opens again at last

And it was fully booked from day 1!

It was an eagerly awaited date in the Principality. The famous Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, the flagship establishment of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), welcomed customers once again on Tuesday 14 November, after an extensive refurbishment.

With a capacity of 500 place settings, the restaurant was fully booked at lunchtime, and many people had to wait patiently before they could enter the restaurant, which has been given a complete facelift by the David Collins design and architecture studio, while retaining some elements from the previous incarnation. The most observant guests will have noticed, for example, the glass screens decorated with the signs of the zodiac.

The glass screens, decorated with the signs of the zodiac, were already present in the previous incarnation of the restaurant – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Showcasing French gastronomy

Customers enjoyed their meal in the warm, friendly atmosphere that is typical of Parisian brasseries, whether on the comfortable banquettes indoors or on the sunny terraces outside. The one on the first floor boasts a beautiful view of the Place du Casino, and has us dreaming about what the eagerly-awaited Amazónico, scheduled for next spring, will provide, on the roof of the Café de Paris.

You can eat indoors or on the terrace – © Monte-Carlo SBM

But let’s get back to the brasserie, which provides a rich menu, typical to this type of establishment, and created by chef Victor Marion. Eggs mimosa, pâté en croûte, scallops, “François Blanc” French onion soup, Burgundy snails, home-made foie gras, oysters, fish soup…

At the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, you can enjoy eggs mimosa with caviar, pâté en croûte or “François Blanc” onion soup for example- © Monte-Carlo SBM

France’s rich culinary heritage is showcased, with Mediterranean touches such as the traditional pissaladière, Moneco-style barbagiuans or the Belle Salade Niçoise!

Chef Victor Marion – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Not forgetting the desserts: crème brûlée with Sicilian pistachio, chocolate soufflé tart, île flottante, Grand Marnier millefeuille , flambéed ‘omelette norvégienne‘ (baked Alaska). There’s plenty for gourmets to choose from.

Are you familiar with the history of the Crêpe Suzette?

The must-do sweet treat is of course the Crêpe Suzette, flambéed at your table, whose accidental invention is one of the highlights in the history of the Café de Paris:

“This crêpe started out in 1896 at the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, when the Prince of Wales and future British King, Edward VII, was a regular visitor to Monaco, with many crowned heads and well-stocked wallets following in his wake!

One day, during lunch at the Café de Paris, Chef Carpentier was preparing crepes doused in liqueur in front of the Prince, when the contents of his frying pan accidentally caught fire. The Prince of Wales was thrilled and asked the chef what his recipe was called.

The Crêpe Suzette was invented at the Café de Paris – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Caught off guard, but saved by his quick repartee, the Chef admitted that the recipe had been invented for the occasion, and suggested that they be called “Crêpes Princières” (Princely Pancakes).

The Prince of Wales, in a show of gallantry, suggested instead that they be named after the charming lady with whom he was sharing his meal. Her name was… Suzette.”

18-hour service

155 years after opening as the Café Divan, the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo is an institution that is constantly reinventing itself.

Whether it is for a coffee or a meal, the establishment provides a simple, chic welcome, with a lively atmosphere typical of Parisian brasseries on the ground floor, and a quieter, more intimate setting on the first floor.

Thanks to its 18-hour service, the establishment will welcome you even into the small hours, making it an ideal place to eat after a performance at the Opera, for example.

One thing is for sure, the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo is definitely a must-see in Monaco. Whether it is your first time there or not!

The Café de Paris staff welcome you round the clock, and with a smile! – Monte-Carlo SBM

Practical details: