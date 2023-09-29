Café de Paris to reopen mid-November

The new Café de Paris will be able to double the number of meals served - © Monte-Carlo SBM

And we’ve got a date for Amazónico too!

This reopening has been a long time coming! At last, the Café de Paris brasserie will be reopening after several years of refurbishment work.

“It’s an impressive war machine to turn this iconic restaurant into a magical venue that absolutely has to be visited, and is a must-do when people come to the Place du Casino. The deadlines we announced have been confirmed: the work will be completed by the end of October,” said Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, at a press conference on Wednesday 27 September.

Two weeks of preparation will then be needed to enable the staff to find their bearings. And with good reason: the restructuring will double the number of meals being served!

“On the ground floor, we’ll have the modern, iconic brasserie, and on the first floor, we’ll have a venue that is cosier, more chic,” said Stéphane Valeri.

The Salle Empire, which is currently home to the Café de Paris, will close at the end of October. Then in mid-November, the famous brasserie will open to the public in its new configuration.

Amazónico opens in spring

Amazónico will provide Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine in a colourful and festive atmosphere – © Monte-Carlo SBM

For the upper floors, on the other hand, we’ll have to wait a little longer. According to SBM, the highly anticipated Amazónico is due to open in April 2024.

A sneak preview of 3 new Société des Bains de Mer establishments

“The restaurant will bring a very festive feel to the exceptional terraces, with an incredible, breathtaking view of the Place du Casino,” says Stéphane Valeri .

The seven shops will open progressively throughout 2024. Although the building work is due to be completed in the spring, some retailers will still be able to welcome their customers from January.