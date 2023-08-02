Shopping in Monaco: a guide to luxury boutiques

There should be an even wider selection by the end of the year - © Monte-Carlo SBM

We’ve selected the top three shopping ‘meccas’ in Monte Carlo.

Are you visiting Monaco and looking for something fabulous? You’re in luck! The Principality is a magnet for the major luxury brands, who all dream of being here. Located in the heart of the Carré d’Or district, the “vitrines du Raffinement” (refinement windows) are sure to please.

La Promenade Monte-Carlo Shopping

Located on what is known as ‘La Promenade Monte-Carlo Shopping’, some forty stores are dotted around the famous Casino. The itinerary thought up by the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) begins at the One Monte-Carlo complex , then passes in front of the Hôtel Hermitage and along the prestigious Avenue de Monte-Carlo and Allée François Blanc.

You’ll find around forty brands, including some of the biggest names in fashion, haute couture, perfume and jewellery, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Louboutin, Versace, Armani, Hermès, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chopard and Rolex… Not forgetting the latest boutique to arrive, Elie Saab.

A free shuttle srvice is available every 20 minutes, every day from 9am to 7pm. It runs from the Hôtel Hermitage to the Monte-Carlo Beach hotel via the Place du Casino and the Monte-Carlo Bay hotel.

Monte-Carlo One is a new district situated between the Hôtel Hermitage and Place du Casino – © Cyril Dodergny

Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo

Opposite the Casino Gardens, Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo provides an exceptional setting, both luxurious and warm, complete with marble flooring and impressive crystal chandeliers. With 80 shops and 6 restaurants, it allows for a full day’s shopping, offering a wide selection of fashion items and accessories, including Roberto Cavalli, Isabel Marant, Hugo Boss, Gucci and Kenzo to name but a few. You’ll also find gourmet food, jewellery, luxury watches, beauty care, home decoration and tableware brands.

The centre is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7.30 pm and on Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm – © Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo

Seven new stores to come

Good news for shopaholics! Seven new luxury boutiques will be opening in Monaco in November 2023. The new retail space will be located in the new Café de Paris. While not all the brands are known as yet, we can reveal that the LVMH group has reserved premises for two of its brands: watchmaker Tag Heuer and historic jeweller Tiffany, and that the Zegg & Cerlati boutique, a long-standing Café de Paris tenant, will be expanding to showcase its watches and jewellery, next to Arije.

Elsewhere on the Riviera…

While there is an extensive range of boutiques on offer in Monaco, you’ll have to travel a few kilometres to shopping centres in nearby Nice, Cagnes-sur-Mer or the emblematic Croisette in Cannes to find designer labels such as Jaquemus, Tiffany, Loewe, JW Anderson and Apple.