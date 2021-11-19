At the age of 31, Alex Cesano took over at the helm of the Maison des Pâtes de Monaco, a family business that has earned a reputation for its ‘pasta of many colours’ since 1977. This profile of a food enthusiast kicks off a new series of articles devoted to local entrepreneurs in the Principality.

In Saint-Charles, at the Condamine market or in the Casino gallery at Port Hercule, the impression is the same: an Italian culinary journey with a festival of flavours. Looking through the windows of the traditional Maison des Pâtes de Monaco’s different sales outlets, choosing seems like an impossible task.

It has to be said that the asparagus moons and the spinach ravioli, or the carbonara tagliatelle, are certain get your taste buds tingling every time. It’s guaranteed, whether it’s your first or your thousandth visit. If you go through the Monte-Carlo market, in Saint-Charles, you’re bound to bump into a tall blond guy with round glasses. This is Alex Cesano.

It’s a family affair…

Because when it comes to the Cesano family, our older readers will immediately think of the parents, who took over the establishment in 1984. However, in recent years, it is their eldest son, Alex, who has taken the reins at the Maison des Pâtes de Monaco.

Travelling helps us realise how lucky we are to be here. I came home convinced! Alex Cesano

After obtaining his BTS in hotel management and a few years travelling on several continents, from San Diego to Denver, via Sydney and London, Alex Cesano came back to Monaco in 2015, with the intention of working alongside his parents.

© Monaco Tribune/Romain Boisaubert

“At first I wanted to cook, but I actually preferred to be in the dining room, in contact with customers,” says Alex, who was born and raised in Monaco. I had already worked with my parents on the La Condamine market stalls, when I was younger. So I figured, why not? I really wanted to live in Monaco again. Travelling helps us realise how lucky we are to be here. I came home convinced! »

Fresh produce

Used to eating pasta at least once a day from a young age – “at home, we love it, we can’t do without pasta!” – he took over from his parents, both natives of Cuneo. Parents who had constantly grown the reputation of the Maison des Pâtes which, in addition to the initial production premises and stall at La Condamine, expanded to Saint-Charles in 2011 and to the Casino gallery at Port Hercule in 2019.

The best sellers? I would say the classics – tagliatelle, rigatoni. But also the more elaborate ones, such as bells with ceps or asparagus mezzaluna. Alex Cesano

“This way, we work together, but each in our own space”, says the AS Monaco supporter with a smile. “My father takes care of the production and my mother comes by La Condamine regularly. ” A real family tradition, which should continue for many years to come. “My two brothers might be joining me. The first is 20, so he has time, but the other one’s thinking about it. I hope it’ll be soon.”

© Monaco Tribune/Romain Boisaubert

The success of the Maison des Pâtes, which also supplies many Monegasque restaurants, such as the Méridien or the Fairmont, can be explained in large part by the quality of the products they use. “The flour, eggs, cold cuts and cheese come from Italy and the meat directly from suppliers located in Monaco. Our pasta is prepared every morning in our production unit, near the Condamine market. It is fresh and without preservatives. »

Arthur Leclerc is a fan

A know-how that is appreciated by some Monegasque celebrities.. “Arthur Leclerc often stops to pick up some pasta,” confides the eldest of the three Cesano sons. “When he played for AS Monaco, Tiémoué Bakayoko also used to come by regularly.”

In total, no less than 150 kg of fresh pasta is sold every day. “That represents around 750 servings,” says the young manager. The best sellers? I would say the classics – tagliatelle, rigatoni. But also the more elaborate ones, such as bells with ceps or asparagus mezzaluna.”

Having fallen in love with the Riviera and the Principality, the Cesanos and Alex have no intention of leaving it at that. New sales outlets may well pop up in the coming years. “We work a lot, but when you enjoy what you do, you don’t keep score”. A recipe for success!

