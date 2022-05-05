The legendary Monegasque race is making its comeback this weekend. Once again, the show promises to deliver for lovers of legendary single-seaters.

1. A packed programme

Over three days, you will be able to see many races on the track, with no fewer than eight categories represented. Practice sessions will take place on Friday, from 11 am to 6:30 pm, with the qualifying sessions on Saturday, from 8:30 am to 5:50 pm.

On the Sunday, races will run all day from 9 am to 5:10 pm. Tickets are not required for Friday’s practice sessions.

2. The most impressive models of their day on track

From Louis Chiron’s pre-war cars to Juan Manuel Fangio’s and Graham Hill’s legendary single-seaters, as well as front-engine sports cars, there is definitely something for all tastes.

And for all generations, as there will also be F1 racecars from the glory days of Ayrton Senna (1981-1985) Jackie Stewart (1966-1972), Niki Lauda (1973-1976) and Gilles Villeneuve (1977-1980).

© ACM Caenen

3. Race tickets still available

While Friday’s practice sessions will be open to the public, you will need to have a ticket to attend the Saturday and Sunday race days. Tickets for the qualifying rounds on Saturday are priced at 50 euros, and 100 euros will buy you a seat at Sunday’s races.

Some stands, such as the Casino stand, are almost sold out, however there are still a good number of seats available in the Quai Albert 1er stands. Please note: tickets are free for under 16s

4. Steve McQueen’s convertible E-type Jaguar Type E up for auction

As mentioned a few weeks ago, Bonhams will be organising an auction for the key… that fires up Steve McQueen’s convertible E-type Jaguar!

The American actor and producer gave the car to his cook Fredy Zurbrügg, and it will have a brand new owner by the end of the Historic Grand Prix.

5. The same conditions of entry as for the E-Prix

While facemasks are recommended, they will not be mandatory in the stands or walkways at Monaco’s Historic Grand Prix. The vaccination pass is not required either.

For more information: info@acm.mc / +377 93 15 26 00