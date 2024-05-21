TAKREEM Foundation Spring gala auction raises over €85,000 and hope for brighter future

The Gala event recognised several individuals and raised funds for Lebanese children in need © TAKREEM Foundation

The TAKREEM Foundation’s annual gala at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, under the distinguished patronage of Prince Albert II, celebrated the charity’s unfailing efforts in fostering cultural exchange and supporting essential humanitarian causes.

With a mission to bridge East and West, the Foundation unveiled its commitment to supporting vulnerable children, particularly those in need of critical medical care. Ricardo Karam, the founder and driving force behind TAKREEM, expressed his gratitude for Monaco’s hospitality, stating, “Monaco complements TAKREEM’s aspirations by providing a prestigious platform to showcase Arab excellence and promote cultural exchange.”

As in previous years, the Gala was not only a celebration of philanthropy but also a tribute to courage and resilience. Three individuals were singled out for their contributions, joining some 150 past laureates:

Samia Halaby, a pioneering Palestinian-American artist and scholar based in New York who has had a profound impact on both the art world and social justice movements

Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, who has steered the family business to unparalleled success as a leading retailer of luxury watches and jewellery in the region, since 1950

Iskandar Safa, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist

Ricardo Karam declared, “Together, united by a shared commitment to progress, we can overcome the obstacles ahead” with a collective resolve to confront injustice and champion equality.

Renowned French Lebanese pianist Bachar Mar-Khalifé performed throughout the evening, which concluded with an exciting live auction, in collaboration with Christie’s International General Director of Private Sales, Julien-Vincent Brunie, with generous bids pushing the total ever upwards, to in excess of €85,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting vulnerable children in Lebanon, providing them with access to education, protection, and hope, in partnership with organisations such as ASSAMEH Birth & Beyond and SESOBEL. Founded in 1976 and a TAKREEM recipient in 2012, SESOBEL advocates for the rights of disabled children and provides support services, while also fostering societal recognition of their value and dignity. ASSAMEH Birth & Beyond, a 2022 TAKREEM recipient established in 2016, is committed to offering top-tier care for newborns and premature babies of all nationalities, especially given the increased demand for medical assistance in Lebanon’s state hospitals due to economic hardships.