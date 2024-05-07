TAKREEM Foundation to host live auction in Monaco in support of vulnerable children in Lebanon

"Shining Stars of Hope″, an annual fundraising Christmas event to support struggling Lebanese artists, organised by the TAKREEM Foundation - © TAKREEM Foundation

TAKREEM Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Ricardo Karam, will be hosting a live auction in the Salle Empire at the Hotel de Paris on May 9.

The auction, which is open to the public, is organised in collaboration with Christie’s International General Director of Private Sales, Julien-Vincent Brunie. The aim is to raise funds to support vulnerable children in Lebanon, providing them with access to education, protection… and hope.

“TAKREEM aims to create an environment for future generations by providing them with diverse role models,” said Ricardo Karam, Founder and Executive Chairman of TAKREEM Foundation. A number of such role models will be honoured over the course of the evening for contributions to their communities. “Our annual fundraising dinners, including the upcoming live auction in Monaco, enable us to make a tangible difference and fund vital humanitarian projects,” he added.

As the event’s press release says, “Our vision for TAKREEM goes beyond mere recognition; we strive to foster connections and collaboration, uniting individuals to address pressing challenges and pave the way for a brighter future.”

“We are grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, including CMB Monaco, a leading private bank,” said Zoubeida Zorkot, Executive Director at TAKREEM Foundation. “Their commitment underscores the importance of collective action in addressing the needs of vulnerable children and fostering cross-cultural connections.” Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, added, “We are proud to support a foundation honouring Arab achievements worldwide. We are eager to strengthen our ties and opportunities within this vibrant community.”

Practical details:

Where: Hotel de Paris, salle Empire

When : Thursday May 9 at 7 pm

More info and reservations: rsvp@takreem.org