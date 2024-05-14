Monegasque Association of the Order of Malta celebrates 50th anniversary with unique concert
Prince Albert II attended the anniversary event to support the important Principality charity.
The Monegasque Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta commemorated its 50th anniversary with a gala concert at the Salle Garnier on Wednesday 8 May. The prestigious event brought together distinguished guests, including Prince Albert II of Monaco, for an evening of music and solidarity.
During the reception, the Association’s President, Jean Kerwat, presented the Sovereign Prince with a commemorative 50th anniversary stamp. Mr. Kerwat also expressed his gratitude to all those who had contributed to the success of the evening and the Association over the past 50 years, “through their presence, donations or support.”
After a short video presentation of the Order of Malta’s work around the world, the philharmonic concert was introduced by André Peyrègne. Conducted by Philippe Bender and pianist Shani Diluka, the superb concert was followed by a cocktail reception in the Café de la Rotonde in the Opera Atrium.
Thanks to the generosity of the participants, the sum of €50,000 was collected for the benefit of the Association’s charitable works.. Part of the donations will go to the Holy Family Hospital in Bethlehem, Palestine.