2024 Prince’s Palace concerts

Seven concerts by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra are to be performed at the Prince’s Palace from July 11 to August 8.

Advertising

Talented musicians, famous scores, remarkable composers: the tone is set for Summer 2024 in the courtyard at the Prince’s Palace. The programme features six different billings:

11 July: Franck, Liszt, Gershwin – James Gaffigan (Conductor) and Alexandre Kantorow, Piano

18 July: Bruch, Tchaikovsky – Cristian Măcelaru (Conductor) and María Dueñas, Violin

26 & 28 July: Catalini, Schubert – Riccardo Muti (Conductor)

1 August: Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Borodin — Stanislav Kochanovsky (Conductor) and Nikolaï Lugansky, Piano

5 August: Brahms, Smetana, Dvořák – Kazuki Yamada (Conductor) and Simon Trpčeski, Piano

8 August: Dvořák, Schumann – Petr Popelka, (Conductor) and Mao Fujita, Piano

Season tickets and Amis de l’Orchestre members’ tickets go on sale on 2 May, and individual ticket sales begin on 9 May.

Practical info: