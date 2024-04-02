Monaco's Best
Events

2024 Prince’s Palace concerts

By Paul Brault
Published on 2 April 2024
1 minute read
orchestra-courtyard-princes-palace-monaco
© Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
Seven concerts by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra are to be performed at the Prince’s Palace from July 11 to August 8.

Talented musicians, famous scores, remarkable composers: the tone is set for Summer 2024 in the courtyard at the Prince’s Palace. The programme features six different billings:

  • 11 July: Franck, Liszt, Gershwin – James Gaffigan (Conductor) and Alexandre Kantorow, Piano
  • 18 July: Bruch, Tchaikovsky – Cristian Măcelaru (Conductor) and María Dueñas, Violin
  • 26 & 28 July: Catalini, Schubert – Riccardo Muti (Conductor)
  • 1 August: Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Borodin — Stanislav Kochanovsky (Conductor) and Nikolaï Lugansky, Piano
  • 5 August: Brahms, Smetana, Dvořák – Kazuki Yamada (Conductor) and Simon Trpčeski, Piano
  • 8 August: Dvořák, Schumann – Petr Popelka, (Conductor) and Mao Fujita, Piano
Season tickets and Amis de l’Orchestre members’ tickets go on sale on 2 May, and individual ticket sales begin on 9 May.

Practical info:

  • Season tickets (6 concerts): from €125 to €900.
  • Individual tickets (except 26 & 28 July): from €22 to €160 / Reduced rate (under 25s): from €10 to €25 / Group rate (10 people minimum): from €20 to €60 pp
  • July 26 and 28, 2024 only: Individual tickets from €30 to €250 / Reduced rate (under 25s): from €15 to €35 euros / Group rate (10 people minimum): from €27 to €85 pp
  • Reservations by phone on + 377 98 06 28 28, by email at atrium@opmc.mc, at the Atrium ticket desk at the Monte-Carlo Casino or online. Season tickets are not sold online, please contact the ticket office at the Casino Atrium.
  • Tickets may be purchased on the place du Palais on concert days from 8 pm (subject to availability)
  • Mandatory dress code (jacket and tie)