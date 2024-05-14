Prince Albert II pays tribute to Ayrton Senna at 2024 Historic Monaco Grand Prix parade

Prince Albert II at the Historic Monaco Grand Prix for the parade in tribute to Ayrton Senna © Prince's Palace of Monaco

Held from 10 to 12 May, the Historic Grand Prix was a perfect opportunity to honour the memory of the Brazilian who died 30 years ago at Imola.

The Historic Monaco Grand Prix de Monaco is held every two years and the latest edition was a great success, featuring a host of legendary vehicles. There were fabulous models dating from the early days of motor racing up until the end of the 20th century, retracing the heady history of Formula 1.

The Automobile Club of Monaco, with the help of the Ayrton Senna Institute, Lotus Heritage and McLaren Academy, organised a parade bringing together 6 iconic vehicles driven by Ayrton Senna, as a tribute to the Brazilian driver who died 30 years ago,

Ayrton Senna: 30 years on, an undisputed Monaco Grand Prix legend

Which cars were in the parade?

There were the Brazilian’s 1977 kart and Van Diemen RF82, from the 1982 Formula Ford. These vehicles led the parade, driven by Gabriele Bortoleto and Cristina Gutiérrez, two McLaren Drivers Academy drivers.

The third car out was the 1983 Macau Formula 3 Grand Prix Ralt RT3, driven by Eddie Irvine, Formula 1 World Championship runner-up in 1999 and Senna’s teammate at the time.

The fourth car was the Brazilian’s first Formula 1, the Toleman TG184, in which he achieved his first podium, in Monaco behind Alain Prost. It was driven by Stefan Johansson.

The 4th and 5th cars in the parade were none other than the 1985 Lotus 97T and the McLaren MP4/5B from his championship-winning season in 1990. These two single-seaters are undoubtedly the most iconic Formula 1 cars of his career.

Five of the six race cars that Ayrton Senna drove over the course of his career, were part of the parade © Jean-François Antonello

The Sovereign, happy to take part in the event

At the start of the parade, Prince Albert II came to greet the drivers on the track and see the cars up close. He was all smiles and clearly happy to be there and to chat with the pilots.

Here are some photos from the event, featuring the vehicles, the drivers and the Sovereign:

© Prince’s Palace / Automobile Club de Monaco / Monaco Info

The authors Daniel Ortelli, and Thomas Woloch, and the photographer Dominique Leroy, presented their book ‘Éternel Senna’ at the latest ‘Rendez-Vous Culturel’ at the Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo on Friday, May 10.

The book provides a complete profile of the man behind the Brazilian driver, revealing his strengths and weaknesses, as well as moments of joy and doubt.

With exclusive interviews and personal accounts, the authors provide unpublished anecdotes about Senna’s life and career. Illustrated by over 200 rare photos by Dominique Leroy, the book is a captivating tribute to one of the most emblematic figures in the history of motorsport.